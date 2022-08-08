New FORS Champion Portakabin drives supply chain safety & sustainability

Leading modular building manufacturer, Portkabin, has become the latest organisation to step up as a FORS Champion. The company’s goal is to ensure that all of its preferred suppliers are at least FORS Silver or FORS Gold accredited by the end of 2024.
Portakabin delivers interim and permanent bespoke buildings for a variety of applications, operating across the healthcare, education, transportation, manufacturing and construction sectors. Its distribution team has recently made great strides in improving internal safety and sustainability standards, but, as Distribution Manager, Gary Owen, explains, becoming a FORS Champion will help drive similar operational improvements across the company’s supply chains:
“My role is to find ways of providing a safe and efficient service to our customers, and that extends to the services provided across supply chains at Portakabin. Due to the variety of industries in which we operate, ensuring consistency and quality is a major challenge. Promoting FORS is a way of ensuring that consistency, holding our suppliers to the same high standards that we demand of ourselves, and having a set framework that enables us to do it”.
Subscribing to FORS’ ethos of continuous improvement and striving to achieve higher operational standards is a way for suppliers of Portakabin to protect their businesses.
“The case for FORS couldn’t be clearer in today’s transport sector”, says Gary. “The safety and sustainability requirements of FORS Silver and FORS Gold are such that operators are compelled to raise the bar when it comes to driver training, efficiency, quality and best practice. I find it hard to understand why anyone in charge of fleet operations wouldn’t be on board with that.”
FORS empowers accredited operators of trucks, vans, coaches, buses, taxis and powered two-wheelers to become safer, smarter and greener. To discover how FORS can benefit your organisational performance and efficiency, visit www.fors-online.org.uk.