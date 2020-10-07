The destiny of road transport decarbonisation lies with fleets

The fleet sector’s pivotal role in delivering zero-emission road transport will see it responsible for 75% of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) on UK roads by 2025.
To demonstrate the huge commitment that its members are making to decarbonise, the BVRLA has launched its new Plug in Pledge, which shows the rental, leasing and fleet operator sector owning and operating around 900,000 BEVs within five years.
The pledge sees the sector registering 400,000 BEVs per year by 2025, making it responsible for 80% of new battery electric car and van sales. The figures are even more impressive if plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) are included, producing 570,000 annual plug-in registrations and a combined fleet of over 1.3 million plug-in cars and vans by the middle of this decade.
Responding to the launch of the pledge at the BVRLA’s Fleets in Charge event today, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “It’s fantastic that so many BVRLA members are making commitments to introduce zero-emission fleets ahead of the Government’s phase-out target. BVRLA members are fundamental to the transition to cleaner road transport.”
The BVRLA also used the ‘Fleets in Charge’ event to publish its latest version of its Road to Zero Report Card, which provides a traffic-light assessment of the UK’s progress towards its road transport decarbonisation targets.
“The transition to zero emissions is accelerating and our latest pledge demonstrates that the fleet sector has its foot on the pedal,” said BVRLA Chief Executive, Gerry Keaney.
“The destiny of road transport decarbonisation lies in its hands, but it will be shaped by the crucial factors of EV supply, demand and infrastructure. Our latest report shows a gathering momentum, but also points to some key fleet market segments where action is needed.”
This year’s report gives the UK an ‘Amber – Accelerating’ rating, meaning that progress has been made since 2019 and the EV market is approaching parity with that for petrol and diesel vehicles in some respects.
The report, produced by sustainability consultants Ricardo, finds that positive developments in delivering EV charging infrastructure and strong tax and grant incentives could be undermined if the UK does not maintain its position as an attractive market for global vehicle manufacturers to continue exporting their zero emission cars and vans.