Headline News

The destiny of road transport decarbonisation lies with fleets

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 - 08:31
No Comments
600 Views
British Vehicle Rental & Leasing Association (BVRLA), General News, News, Newsletter, Road to Zero, Secondary News

The fleet sector’s pivotal role in delivering zero-emission road transport will see it responsible for 75% of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) on UK roads by 2025.

BVRLATo demonstrate the huge commitment that its members are making to decarbonise, the BVRLA has launched its new Plug in Pledge, which shows the rental, leasing and fleet operator sector owning and operating around 900,000 BEVs within five years.

The pledge sees the sector registering 400,000 BEVs per year by 2025, making it responsible for 80% of new battery electric car and van sales. The figures are even more impressive if plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) are included, producing 570,000 annual plug-in registrations and a combined fleet of over 1.3 million plug-in cars and vans by the middle of this decade.

Responding to the launch of the pledge at the BVRLA’s Fleets in Charge event today, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “It’s fantastic that so many BVRLA members are making commitments to introduce zero-emission fleets ahead of the Government’s phase-out target. BVRLA members are fundamental to the transition to cleaner road transport.”

BVRLA

Grant Shapps; Plug-in Pledge

The BVRLA also used the ‘Fleets in Charge’ event to publish its latest version of its Road to Zero Report Card, which provides a traffic-light assessment of the UK’s progress towards its road transport decarbonisation targets.

“The transition to zero emissions is accelerating and our latest pledge demonstrates that the fleet sector has its foot on the pedal,” said BVRLA Chief Executive, Gerry Keaney.

“The destiny of road transport decarbonisation lies in its hands, but it will be shaped by the crucial factors of EV supply, demand and infrastructure. Our latest report shows a gathering momentum, but also points to some key fleet market segments where action is needed.”

This year’s report gives the UK an ‘Amber – Accelerating’ rating, meaning that progress has been made since 2019 and the EV market is approaching parity with that for petrol and diesel vehicles in some respects.

The report, produced by sustainability consultants Ricardo, finds that positive developments in delivering EV charging infrastructure and strong tax and grant incentives could be undermined if the UK does not maintain its position as an attractive market for global vehicle manufacturers to continue exporting their zero emission cars and vans.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Clean Air Day Scotland

Rent an all-electric vehicle on Clean Air Day...

Oct 07, 2020No Comments

To encourage more people to drive an electric vehicle on Clean Air Day Scotland, (Thursday 8th October), the UK’s largest national car club network, Enterprise Car Club,

Electric vehicle

Electric vehicle leasing bo...

Salary sacrifice schemes saving EV drivers on average between

Oct 07, 2020
EV

Why fleets need increased c...

COVID-19 has forced people around the world to change

Oct 07, 2020
green number plates

New EV green number plates ...

With the government’s ambition to achieve net zero emissions

Oct 06, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201924,990 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201920,376 Views

    CPC deadline looms for heavy a...

    Companies that operate heavy and

    Jul 23, 201919,266 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201918,972 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201818,618 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing