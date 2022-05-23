Headline News

British Vehicle Rental & Leasing Association (BVRLA)

Jon Lawes appointed BVRLA Chair

Monday, May 23, 2022
The BVRLA has welcomed Jon Lawes as the new Chair of the association, taking over from Nina Bell, who oversaw an extended, three-year tenure due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jon Lawes

Current Managing Director of Novuna Vehicle Solutions – a trading style of Mitsubishi HC Capital UK PLC – Jon has almost 30 years’ experience in the fleet and leasing industry. He has been on the BVRLA’s Committee of Management since 2015 and was appointed as Vice Chair in April last year.

Commenting on his new role, Jon said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be appointed, especially as we are going through some challenging, yet exiting, times in the automotive industry. I’m passionate about accelerating the transition to alternative fuels, solving society’s challenge to decarbonise and overcome barriers to electrification, the biggest of which being confidence in our UK charging infrastructure.

“I’ve learnt a great deal from my time on the Committee of Management and as Vice Chair and look forward to continuing to deliver key initiatives such as the Plug in Pledge to operate 1.3m plug-in vehicles by 2025. To achieve this, we need the continued backing and support from the Government and Department for Transport to ensure businesses and communities can transition with confidence.”

Alongside the move, Lakshmi Moorthy from Arval has been named as the association’s new Vice Chair.

BVRLA Chief Executive, Gerry Keaney officially welcomed Jon as new Chair at today’s AGM, commenting: “We are pleased to welcome Jon into this role and are excited to see what the BVRLA will achieve under his leadership. With a wealth of experience to draw on, supported by his close involvement with the association and the industry’s transition to net zero, Jon will undoubtedly oversee some significant milestones in the coming years.”

“Our gratitude is extended to Nina Bell, who steered the association through the most uncertain, tumultuous period we have ever faced. Under Nina’s leadership, with the support of the full Committee of Management, the BVRLA and its members are emerging from Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic, and ongoing vehicle supply challenges in a positive position, able to look forward with optimism.”

