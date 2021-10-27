BIFA and Think Logistics to deliver young talent for the sector

The British International Freight Association (BIFA), the trade association for UK freight forwarding and logistics companies, has launched a new partnership with Think Logistics to inspire the next generation of talent to join the sector.
Governed by Career Ready, a UK-wide social mobility charity, Think Logistics works with schools and colleges to inspire and inform young people about the logistics sector with a range of activities and workplace experiences, all delivered by volunteers from the profession.
The partnership with BIFA will enable BIFA members to access local schools and colleges to promote the profession and builds on the inspirational work being undertaken by the trade association’s Young Forwarder Network.
Bethany Windsor, operations manager for Career Ready and Think Logistics, says: “The partnership with BIFA has never been more important. The shortage of customs professionals, for example, represents a wonderful opportunity for young people to step into the sector and kickstart their careers. It’s absolutely vital that we share the great opportunities available in the sector for young people, for whom logistics is often a hidden sector. This partnership will help achieve this and we’re delighted to be working with BIFA to inspire the next generation of young talent to ‘think logistics’.”
Carl Hobbis, executive director and training development manager at BIFA, says: “Our partnership with Think Logistics is part of a campaign to encourage BIFA members to work with schools to promote careers in logistics, forwarding and the supply chain, and encourage students to consider them. This has seen us equip our members with an array of ideas to encourage them to promote careers within the freight and logistics sector to students in their local community.
“We look forward to collaborating with other trade associations to showcase the sector to young people collectively and get active members of the Young Forwarder Network involved around the country.”
Career Ready is a UK-wide charity with a mission to help young people aged 11-18 kickstart rewarding futures. In partnership with employers and schools it provides young people with a range of workplace experiences and support, including paid internships, skills masterclasses, mentoring, insight sessions, and workplace visits. Since taking Think Logistics workshops online in the summer term of 2021, over 400 young people have benefited from hearing from the sector’s young professionals. 81% of learners said that, after the workshop, they were better aware of the breadth of the logistics sector and 96% were more aware of the many routes into the profession.
The British International Freight Association (BIFA) is the prime trade association for UK registered companies engaged in the international movement of freight by all modes of transport, air, road, rail, and sea, and/or customs brokerage. BIFA has approximately 1,500 corporate members in the logistics and supply chain sector, known generally as freight forwarders, that offer a wide range of services within these various modes.
source: UKHaulier