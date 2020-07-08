Headline News

Geotab and Ford expand integrated telematics

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 - 09:00
Geotab, a global leader in connected and electrified transportation, today announced the availability of the Geotab Integrated Solution for Ford Vehicles in several European countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain and Italy. Enabling the integration of Ford Data ServicesTM  into the MyGeotab platform with no installation of additional hardware required, the latest offering from Ford and Geotab provides customers with a single unified view of their entire fleet to help increase visibility and boost productivity by improving the task of mixed-fleet management.

GeotabThrough this integration, Ford Data Services will securely transfer data from enrolled Ford vehicles to Geotab’s cloud environment, eliminating the need for third-party hardware in Ford vehicles. The Geotab Integrated Solution for Ford Vehicles allows fleet operators to access their fleet’s data from within the MyGeotab platform while also gaining access to Ford-specific data available for all 2020 Ford models and beyond.

“Ford Data Services is committed to the ‘Power of Choice’, ensuring our customers continue to get manufacturer-grade vehicle information from the telematics provider of their choice, regardless of where they may be,” said Dave Phatak, the Director of Ford Commercial Solutions Europe. “Through this integration with Geotab, our hope is that customers across Europe will be even better equipped to deliver best-of-breed fleet management, spurring further innovation and driving down costs.”

Built with both security and privacy as a priority, the Geotab Integrated Solution for Ford Vehicles is compliant with EU GDPR principles. What’s more, customers will benefit from data-driven insights and electric vehicle (EV) capabilities as well as the ability to create custom rules, dashboards and alerts when using Ford Commercial Solutions data in MyGeotab. Users can also expand the solution’s functionality further with access to the Geotab Marketplace, a growing portfolio of mobile apps, software Add-ins and hardware Add-ons ranging from asset tracking to apps for managing maintenance, fuel tracking and EV battery state-of-charge and degradation.

“OEMs like Ford understand the value of telematics and the data behind fleets,” added Stefano Peduzzi, Vice President, Technology Solutions & Operations at Geotab. “Geotab will continue its efforts to collaborate with OEMs to better understand how we, as an industry, can improve fleet management services on both a customer and environmental level, while offering the most convenient and valuable solution for businesses on the market.”

“We’re thrilled that Ford has chosen to broaden its work with Geotab across Europe, allowing its customers to access unique and valuable insights within our consolidated platform,” added Sherry Calkins, Vice President, Strategic Partners. “We look forward to continuing to work with OEMs, like Ford, as we look to expand these essential relationships around the globe.”

