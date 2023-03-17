VodaFone
Headline News

General News

Seven Oaks Via Van

Via acquires Citymapper to expand its TransitTech solution

Friday, March 17, 2023 - 09:52
No Comments
1,092 Views
General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Technology News

Via, a global leader in TransitTech, announced today that it has acquired Citymapper, the UK-based premier journey planning app and transit technology company. On the heels of Via’s recent financing round, the Citymapper acquisition accelerates Via’s vision to build the end-to-end digital infrastructure for transit systems. While Via’s software enables cities and transit agencies to efficiently plan and operate their public transit networks, Citymapper empowers transit riders with the ability to navigate the urban transport network through intuitive and beautifully designed apps. By integrating Citymapper into its platform, Via will be able to connect all elements of a transit system, offering a unified solution for cities, transit agencies, and riders.

CitymapperFounded in 2012, Citymapper has built a best-in-class product, earning a loyal and engaged user base across the world. More than 50M users in over 100 cities have used Citymapper to plan their journeys – using a combination of public transit, walking, cycling, scooters, taxis, and other locally available options. Users can plan a trip based on the criteria — transit mode, arrival time, trip duration, cost, etc. — that matter most to them, and Citymapper’s app will help them select the best option and navigate their travel in real time. Citymapper’s powerful technology and algorithms, which incorporate real-time public transit data and take into account information on disruptions and delays, enable an exceptional journey-planning experience that offers the most accurate and timely recommendations.

The Citymapper product will be integrated into Via’s TransitTech platform. Cities and transit agencies will have access to Via’s software platform which enables them to plan transit networks that are responsive and resilient to rapidly changing needs, to operate smart multi-modal transportation systems, and to use data to continually enhance performance — now unified with an optimized experience for riders from Citymapper. Following the acquisition, the Citymapper app will continue to be available to its worldwide user base, and Via anticipates it will further expand Citymapper’s global reach.

“We have the utmost respect for the world-class product and user experience that Azmat and his team have built,” said Via co-founder and CEO Daniel Ramot. “By bringing our teams together, we see an exciting opportunity to deliver Citymapper’s capabilities to cities and transit agencies all over the world, so that they can create the most user-friendly and relevant transit experience for their communities.”

“The team at Citymapper has spent a decade building some of the greatest technology in urban mobility, with the mission to make cities easier to navigate and urban transportation more efficient, sustainable, and accessible,” said Citymapper founder and CEO Azmat Yusuf. “We share this vision with Via, and through this acquisition, can expand Citymapper to a larger audience, make our technology available to cities and transit agencies, and extend the positive impact on the communities we serve.”

Via’s acquisition of Citymapper follows its successful acquisitions of Remix in 2021 and Fleetonomy in 2020. These acquisitions come at a time of strong momentum in the TransitTech industry, with technology and innovation paving the way for a new generation of smart and flexible transportation solutions.

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Rivus Academy first cohort of technicians being trained on working on electric vehicles safely

Rivus has achieved IMI Approval for its Rivus...

Mar 17, 2023No Comments

After further investment by Rivus into its learning and development for LCV and HGV technicians, the Rivus Academy opened on 28 February 2023, following formal approval by

HGV accident caused by speeding

Increase in HGV drivers cau...

The recent data released regarding the dangerous level of

Mar 17, 2023

Samsara and Motormax announ...

Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today

Mar 17, 2023

Free ‘Toolbox Talks&#...

Following the runaway success of its free, multi award-winning

Mar 17, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Green LOOP pallets in a warehouse

    The Pallet LOOP scoops Sustain...

    The Pallet LOOP is celebrating

    Mar 15, 20237,128 Views
    Wincanton Articulated Truck

    Wincanton issues a profit warn...

    Wincanton, a leading supply chain

    Mar 08, 20237,008 Views
    Tevva Battery Electric Truck

    Tevva 7.5t electric truck elig...

    British electric vehicle manufacturer Tevva

    Mar 10, 20234,698 Views

    Britain’s drug-driving crisi...

    The UK’s leading independent road

    Mar 08, 20234,614 Views
    Fleet manager using a tablet to monitor the fleet

    Leveraging AI to reduce risk a...

    The motor fleet insurance industry

    Mar 13, 20233,834 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022126,924 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202285,878 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202247,646 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202244,376 Views

    UK fuel crisis: the worst is y...

    UK drivers, fleet managers, and

    May 17, 202225,926 Views
    Recent Blogs
    Rivus Academy first cohort of technicians being trained on working on electric vehicles safely

    Rivus has achieved IMI Approva...

    After further investment by Rivus

    Mar 17, 2023
    Seven Oaks Via Van

    Via acquires Citymapper to exp...

    Via, a global leader in

    Mar 17, 2023
    HGV accident caused by speeding

    Increase in HGV drivers caught...

    The recent data released regarding

    Mar 17, 2023

    Samsara and Motormax announce ...

    Samsara, the pioneer of the

    Mar 17, 2023

    Free ‘Toolbox Talks̵...

    Following the runaway success of

    Mar 17, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing