Michelin to incorporate RFID to all its car tyres by 2023

Michelin will incorporate Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chips into all its car tyres by 2023.
The manufacturer believes RFID technology is a cost-effective way of tracking tyres from cradle to grave and a significant contributor to predictive maintenance services.
In addition, it will enhance driver safety by allowing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems such as ESP to fine tune responses according to specific tyre characteristics.
At the end of a tyre’s life, the technology could be used to improve recycling rates, allow proof of recycling and help improve the efficiency of energy recovery programmes.
Michelin is working with car manufacturers to develop algorithms that could pave the way for several new advances as cars become more connected.
Dealers and workshops will also benefit as exact tyre identification and data will be easily accessible, reducing fitting errors and helping with stock control.
Michael Ewert, Vice President of Global Sales for Original Equipment at Michelin, said: “Since RFID technology ensures this exact tyre identification, it is conceivable in the future that drivers will see a tyre status display next to their fuel gauge.
“RFID in tyres makes many new business models possible and can also further increase safety when driving. We are convinced it represents a significant step forward in the tyre industry.”
Up to 15 million chips a year will be encased in rubber at Michelin’s Homburg plant in Germany before they are installed in new tyres on site or shipped to other Michelin factories in Europe, China, Thailand and Brazil.