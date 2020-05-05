Headline News

Automotive Software Solutions announces the acquisition of a majority shareholding in CVD

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 - 08:19
Automotive Software Solutions (ASS) has announced the acquisition of a majority shareholding in Clear Vehicle Data (CVD), a provider of data services to the automotive industry.

Clear Vehicle Data, established in 2013, provides data services to a diverse range of systems, websites and apps for many of the automotive industries biggest brands, including leasing companies, fleet operators, daily rental, dealer groups and media owners.

Ian Hare, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Vehicle Data, said: “I am really pleased that we have concluded the transaction at this time. Our team and our customers will benefit from the extensive industry knowledge and experience that we have across all sectors of the industry.”

ASS director, Sarah Easton, said: “Clear Vehicle Data have been a key partner for us over the past couple of years as we have developed our products and services for the automotive sector here in the UK. The acquisition brings huge expertise in the automotive data sector along with industry leading data services both of which are essential ingredients for our future product strategy.”

She continued: “We are very excited to be working with the CVD team as, increasingly data becomes a key enabler towards improving user experience, allowing customers to process, research, purchase and manage the upkeep of their vehicles in-life. We are working on further new and exciting products which will be delivered later this year and will be complementary to each other”

Automotive Software Solutions was founded in 2018 by Tim Hudson & Sarah Easton.

