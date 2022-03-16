Fleetpoint Events

This year, Fleetpoint is taking an exciting step forward with the news and information service we provide to you.
We are planning a series of online events where particular issues and aspects of fleet management, are discussed with industry leaders in the field. These events are planned to last about an hour and will be online, negating any requirement for you to take a day out of your busy schedule.
We are especially pleased that our inaugural event will be presenting Vodafone Business Fleet Analytics. The specific topic they will be covering is how to future-proof your smart fleet with telematics. As fleet management and logistics become ever more complex, this results in increased pressures on fleet managers, the need to digitalise aspects of the job becomes more important.
With Vodafone’s extensive international experience in communications and technology. As part of their Internet of Things (IoT) products and solutions range, they’re able to support fleet managers with enhanced functionality telematics, designed to make fleet and transport managers’ lives easier – and help to make their business a sustainable one for the future.
The session will be led by Trevor Harrison and Gary Kirby, fleet product specialists, with the Vodafone Business IoT Automotive team, who’ve worked for many years, in the automotive sector.
The event will be held on Wednesday 30th March 2022 and will start at 10:00am and last an hour. We’ll be opening our event doors at 9am and closing at 12pm, where you’ll find lots of event content, with the main event between 10:00-11:00am. The audience numbers for this event will be limited to 1,000 and as we anticipate that there will be a high level of demand for tickets, we suggest that you register here as soon as you can.