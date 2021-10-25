New Renault Trucks Tridem drives profitability for MRA Rousell and Sons

Somerset-based MRA Rousell and Sons has added a Renault Trucks C460 8×4 tridem with PPG aluminium insulated tipper body to its 5-strong fleet.

Supplied by Sparks Commercial Services, the C460 is the fleet’s first tridem and has been bought in to give more flexibility as well as drive profitability on MRA Rousell and Sons’ aggregate and tarmac jobs.

Chris Rousell, Partner, who runs MRA Rousell and Sons with his brother, Kevin, explains why the C460 tridem helps to widen their business offering: “We’ve been running Renault trucks for thirteen years and we’ve been very happy with them. The tridem, which has a retractable rear axle, gives us the flexibility to get into smaller and tighter access construction sites as well as farm deliveries that are often down narrow country lanes.”

The Renault Trucks C tridem, with factory-fitted extra axle adaption, offers enhanced manoeuvrability as well as good traction and, with its three-axle bogie, offers a shorter wheelbase of 3.7 metres, improving the turning circle by 20 percent compared to a conventional 8×4, and access to sites not usually accessible by an 8 wheeler.

This is the company’s fourth Renault truck, having run a used vehicle back in 2008, a 62-plate 8-wheeler tipper and a 2016 C460 6 wheeler. Chris explains why they opted for the new vehicle: “The tridem was bought in to replace a 6-wheeler and, as there wasn’t a massive price difference between the new truck and a standard 8 wheeler, we opted for the tridem as it offers more flexibility. It also carries 19.5 tonnes compared to 15.5 tonnes which gives us an extra 4 tonnes, and ultimately makes a difference to us in terms of profit.”

The C460 tridem is equipped with Night and Day cab, and fitted with optional extras for added comfort, including Night and day cab, leather seat trim, Road Pad +, DAB radio, Sat Nav and Dura Bright alloys wheels.

Commenting on the new vehicle, Chris is full of praise: “The truck has a busy life out on the road working on jobs across the South and South West including Somerset, Dorset, Wiltshire and areas of Berkshire too and, as I’m personally driving the truck, I decided to treat myself to a few extras! I can honestly say it’s the most comfortable truck I’ve ever driven, it really is a lovely bit of kit and a step up from all our previous 6 and 8 wheelers.”

