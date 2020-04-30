Headline News

Schmitz Cargobull expands UK rigid truck body assembly

Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 08:32
Schmitz Cargobull is extending assembly of its rigid truck bodies in the UK through its national Service Partner network.

The move will see bodybuilders who are already authorised maintenance providers assembling M.KO rigids, using panels shipped in from Schmitz Cargobull’s factory in Panevéžys, Lithuania.

Geoff Ward, Sales Engineer for Schmitz Cargobull Truck Bodies, says: “Last-mile delivery is increasingly important, driving up demand for high-quality rigid truck bodies. By expanding our assembly capabilities in the UK through our Service Partner network, we’ll be able to reduce costs and shorten lead times.”

Shropshire-based bodybuilder and trailer repairer PD Stevens is the latest UK Service Partner to start assembly of Schmitz Cargobull’s M.KO rigid trucks.

Director Greg Stevens says: “Schmitz Cargobull makes exceptionally high-quality rigid bodies and being able to assemble them opens up new opportunities for us, and will help local operators source new trucks far more quickly and economically.”

Additional members of the 60-strong Service Partner network throughout the UK will be able to offer rigid truck body assembly in coming months.

Schmitz Cargobull’s M.KO range can be built to suit all types of operation including urban distribution, refrigerated transport and ambient dry freight – with body lengths ranging from 6,050mm to the maximum permissible length on 12, 18 or 26-tonne rigids.

