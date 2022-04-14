Scania Go: Peace of mind and flexibility when buying a used Scania

Scania UK has announced Scania Go, its brand-new premium used vehicle programme*, designed to give customers the ultimate transparency and peace of mind.
Whether a buyer wants a low mileage two-year-old vehicle, a high-powered V8 or one that’s up to five years old and 550,000kms, there is a vehicle available to suit all budgets.
Each handpicked truck, bus and coach will be supported by a set of flexible benefits. They are designed to take away the stress when buying and ensure it meets Scania’s highest standards for used vehicles. While also allowing customers to tailor the support they receive from Scania UK and its 84 nationwide service centres.
Vincente Connolly, Sales Director at Scania UK, says: “Scania Go will give any of our used vehicle customers the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing from Scania UK.
“Not only will customers love the outstanding quality of their latest Scania purchase, but they will also be supported from day one for as long as they need. By using Scania Go, we are putting our customers back in control.”
Supporting the used programme are a set of core benefits which customers of trucks, buses or coaches can enjoy. There are also two additional features for truck buyers – the Replace Before Failure Guarantee and Crystal Clear Grading.
The Replace Before Failure Guarantee is preventative maintenance carried out by Scania UK ahead of the vehicle being sold. Technicians carrying out the comprehensive 300+ point inspection will take the opportunity to replace selected components approaching the end of their life, giving customers added confidence in their new purchase. These are turbochargers, Diesel Particulate Filters and clutch release bearings.
Crystal Clear Grading gives transparency about a truck’s age and mileage. With three different levels to choose from, it allows customers to select their perfect vehicle for their budget.
Every Scania Go used vehicle will be treated to an improved and rigorous 300+ point mechanical and cosmetic inspection, which includes a thorough test drive all carried out by a Scania UK technician.
Customers will also be able to tailor their service and maintenance programmes via Scania Go’s Pick ‘n’ Mix Service offering. Whether they purchase a full Repair and Maintenance contract or a service package, each one is backed up by Scania UK’s nationwide dealer network and road assistance services.
To finance their used purchase, Scania Financial Services is offering a range of tailored products including Hire Purchase, Finance Lease and Operating Lease. No matter how complex a customer’s operation is, they’ll work with them to find a solution for their business.
Completing the comprehensive package is a 30-day Replacement Guarantee and a 30-day 24/7 Mobility Guarantee.
The 30-day Replacement Guarantee allows customers to swap their vehicle with another Scania Go vehicle if their original purchase develops a mechanical or electrical fault in the first 30 days**.
While every Scania Go vehicle is supported by Scania’s 24/7 mobility guarantee for the first 30 days. This will ensure customers aren’t without a vehicle should it breakdown at the roadside and can’t be fixed within 24 hours**. A loan vehicle or up to £150 (up to £250 for bus and coach customers) will be provided each day the vehicle is off the road.
Scania Go is also backed up by the UK’s 84 service centres and 20 specialist bus and coach dealer points, Scania Assistance, and Scania UK’s Technical Support Centre and bespoke driver training service.
* Participating Dealers only
**Terms and Conditions apply