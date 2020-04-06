Headline News

Take five and participate in the 2020 Road Safety Survey

Monday, April 6, 2020 - 08:36
No Comments
1,272 Views
Fleet Management, Fleet News, General News, News, Newsletter, Road Safety, Top News

All road users are being encouraged to take five and complete a new survey on emerging road safety issues.

Road Safety Survey

The 2020 Road Safety Survey by the Road Safety News editorial team, covers subjects including electric scooters, seeking views on whether or not they should be legalised and whether they pose a risk to pedestrians.

Autonomous vehicles are also covered in the survey – whether people would ever feel fully comfortable using such a vehicle, and whether they expect to see them on the roads in the next 20 years.

Other subjects covered by the survey include: drug driving, smart motorways and electric vehicles.

The anonymous survey takes about five minutes to complete.

The findings will be presented in a series of news items on the Road Safety GB website following the closing date of Thursday 9 April.

Tags

Related Article

Ford

Ford provides “peace of mind” solution to...

Apr 06, 2020No Comments

Ford has blended vehicle purchase and finance plans to offer new customers a payment holiday of up to six months. The Ford “Peace of Mind” programme for

Renault Trucks

FreshLinc takes 20 Renault ...

FreshLinc Group LTD the Spalding, Lincs based temperature-controlled, fresh,

Apr 06, 2020
Charging

EVs are going mainstream ...

In the immediate aftermath of the government’s announcement that

Apr 06, 2020
Home Deliveries

Boom in home deliveries see...

Booming home deliveries and urgent vehicle replacements by tradespeople

Apr 06, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201418,000 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201417,292 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201817,094 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201916,998 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201915,594 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage