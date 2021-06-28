Road Safety GB launches new apprenticeship scheme

Road Safety GB has teamed up with leading UK training provider, Eden Training Solutions, to develop and offer a bespoke qualification for road safety professionals.
The qualification, ‘Delivery and Management of Safe, Sustainable and Healthy Travel’, is designed to enhance the skills of practitioners working in local authorities, emergency services, charities and the fleet sector.
It is available for Road Safety GB members and their employees from today (14 June).
The qualification has been developed by the Road Safety GB Academy, the training arm of Road Safety GB, in conjunction with Eden Training Solutions.
It falls under the Government’s apprenticeship scheme and has received backing from transport secretary Grant Shapps.
Mr Shapps said: “With the launch of Road Safety GB Academy and Eden Training Solutions’ new apprenticeship scheme, a valuable service, teaching transferable skills to develop future road safety professionals, can be provided and, in turn, help to address the behavioural problems that are at the root of so many fatalities.
“This new qualification, which will develop managers to deliver their own road safety training, will not only benefit their organisations, but countless road users up and down this country by helping to save lives.”
The technical modules are suitable for those new to a management role who wish to take the first steps into professional management, or those already in a management role who wish to develop their theoretical understanding of management skills and behaviours.
The qualification covers areas including interpersonal excellence, leading people, communication, organisational performance, project management, finance, decision making, the safe systems approach to road safety and encompassing technical expertise.
Attitudes and behaviour modules will also be delivered, including taking responsibility, inclusivity, agility and professionalism.
Alan Kennedy, executive director of Road Safety GB, said: “This qualification has been designed to match the needs of the profession, providing transferable skills around team leadership, operational management and road safety, with an accredited qualification on completion.”
The apprenticeship scheme will cover Levels 3, 4 and 5, with Level 3 being launched first.
The Level 3 element will be underpinned by the safe systems approach and will include; teaching and learning and health, well-being and the environment.
Levels 4 and 5 elements are currently being developed and will be introduced later in the year.
Access to the scheme will be via employers, and will be funded through the Government’s Apprenticeship programme. It will also be available to those practitioners who do not wish to take the Apprenticeship route.
Jon O’Boyle, director of operations at Eden, said: “The tailor-made scheme will provide a career-linked training programme that develops skills in leading teams and managing operations, alongside the essential road safety knowledge, and knowledge required for road safety practitioners, from beginner level through to experienced manager level.”