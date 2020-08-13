Headline News

Operators put at risk by London Direct Vision standard delay confusion

Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 07:14
No Comments
912 Views
Fleet Management, General News, London Direct Vision, News, Newsletter, Road Safety, Top News

The confusion surrounding Transport for London’s Direct Vision Standard (DVS) legislation is putting operators at risk, claims a leading road safety expert.

London Direct VisionFrom October 26, all goods vehicles over 12 tonnes will require a permit to drive into Greater London under DVS – which is based on a ‘star rating’ indicating how much a driver can see from the cab and is intended to protect vulnerable road users.

However, enforcement will now be introduced from March 2021 at the earliest because of the upheaval caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

But vehicles still need to comply to the new regulations by October – or  in the event of an accident or insurance claim it could render the driver/operator liable for the vehicles not being fully compliant.

Road safety expert Emily Hardy, of Kent-based Brigade Electronics, says it is a legal requirement, so if a vehicle is not compliant by the October 26 date and there is a collision, operators could be responsible for civil damages and insurers may not be obliged to pay out.

“Simply put, delaying the fines is not the same as changing the date of the legislation,” Emily said.

“This lack of clarity from TfL misleads the public into thinking they are free of risk in the event of a collision until next year.”

Brigade, which has been at the forefront of the vehicle safety market since 1976 when it introduced the reversing alarm into the UK, is urging operators to meet the original deadline or at least conduct a risk assessment.

“With just months to go, operators must act sooner rather than later,” Emily adds.

London Direct Vision

Brigade has other concerns with TfL’s DVS, such as is its misguided focus on ‘direct vision’ – where the driver sees through unimpeded line of sight – at the expense of ‘indirect vision’ – where drivers have an awareness of their surroundings through state-of-the-art camera monitor systems and ultrasonic obstacle detection.

TfL claims drivers using indirect vision have a slower response time, resulting in an increased incidence of simulated pedestrian collisions.

But direct vision also has its limitations, according to Brigade’s founder and chairman Chris Hanson-Abbot OBE. He says cameras, sensors and reversing alarms are vital tools to prevent accidents.

He said: “TfL’s research is flawed and simplistic when it comes to technology.

“No one is doubting the importance of direct vision, but it relies on the driver looking in the right place at the right time to see the potential danger.

“Safety technology is more than just indirect vision. It includes passive and active systems that alert the driver to something in their blind spot – which encourages them to look.

“The TfL guidelines create an impression that if you have direct vision you don’t need to fit sensors and other tech. This is a backwards step and diminishes the good work of schemes like CLOCS and FORS that have raised industry standards.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

charity

Volvo dealer launches charity initiative with...

Aug 13, 2020No Comments

Two new eye-catching Volvo FH with I-Save demonstrators have hit the road for Volvo Truck and Bus Centre North & Scotland – aiming to raise much-needed funds

First Mile powers-up sustai...

Leading recycling and sustainability company, First Mile, has introduced

Aug 13, 2020
V2G

London bus garage becomes w...

A North London bus garage is set to become

Aug 13, 2020
eCanter SensorCollect

eCanter SensorCollect demon...

Daimler Trucks’ Japan-based subsidiary FUSO has recently showcased its

Aug 12, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202059,724 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201930,732 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201429,820 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201427,768 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201824,738 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing