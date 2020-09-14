GEM publishes new ‘Blue Light Aware’ video

A new version of a video – which advises motorists on how to help an emergency service driver on a ‘blue light run’ – has been launched by GEM Motoring Assist.
First published in 2011, Blue Light Aware is based on advice given in the Highway Code which addresses specific situations identified as causing confusion for motorists.
The video provides examples of best practice in a number of the most common scenarios encountered.
The 2020 version also shows drivers how to form an ‘emergency corridor’ – where drivers in the outside lane move right and those in other lanes move left.
This is designed to create enough space for emergency vehicles to make progress along the carriageway and provide assistance where it is needed.
The video has been published alongside a series of 10 short animations, which will be rolled out on social media in coming weeks.
Among the areas covered by the animations are smart motorways, traffic lights, where to stop, motorway breakdowns, double white lines and roundabouts.
Neil Worth, GEM chief executive, said: “The new animations follow extensive consultation with emergency services and Highways England.
“As well as encouraging as many road users as possible to take a look at them, we are pleased that student drivers from the fire, police and ambulance services will also be using the videos.”