Roadmender Asphalt

New developments are leading to reduced disruption time for roadworks

Monday, March 9, 2020 - 09:35
Britain’s damaged roads have been a point of contention in public and political debate in recent years. Harsh winters, the growth of road users, as well as heavy lorries being able to plot routes on lesser roads with sat nav have all contributed to the number of potholes across the country. Given that there is already a backlog of roads requiring repairs, a quick and decisive response is needed to prevent the problem from growing.

Roadmender AsphaltFortunately, new and innovative technologies are now available to help address this problem. Whereas traditional processes meant damaged roads had to be ripped up, with the waste taken away before fresh asphalt could be brought in – a laborious process which requires multiple movements – Roadmender Asphalt’s Elastomac technology can repair potholes on the spot. This process also recycles 65% of the present surface and leaves no waste.

Not only is this process more environmentally friendly but it is also quicker and cheaper. Following the Government’s promise to level up the country, with an emphasis on northern and rural areas, Elastomac can help achieve these commitments and meet the 2025 target.

Harry Pearl, CEO of Roadmender Asphalt – one of the UK’s most innovative road repairing businesses – discusses the impact these new developments can have:

“Britain’s councils have been underfunded in their challenge to repair our road infrastructure.  With the rapid growth of road users, as well as testing weather conditions, local authorities have been under increased pressure to deal with road degradation. Elastomac technology provides the solution we need to respond to this challenge.

Rather than relying on traditional methods which are costly and slow, we can now implement these new developments and speed up the road repair process. Reliable roads free of potholes will benefit Britons all across the country, allowing them to travel without concern, whether for leisure or business.”

