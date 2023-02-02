VodaFone
All new Renault Megane E-Tech 100% electric

Thursday, February 2, 2023 - 08:50
Renault has enhanced the all new Megane E-Tech 100% electric with the introduction of the new top-of-the-range Iconic trim, the new addition notably features a heat pump for increased efficiency.

The new Iconic features the extensive specification of the limited version Launch Edition, but with the added benefits of an innovative new heat pump and an extended choice of colour palette. The inclusion of the heat pump answers customer demand and heightens the multi-award winning crossover’s residual value as well as its usability.

A unique benefit of the patented heat pump developed by thermal management Renault engineers, is that the system recovers heat generated by the battery and the electric motor twice as efficiently to ensure optimal temperature for the cabin, whilst simultaneously minimising the impact on range. In use, when the outside temperature drops below 10°C, the range of the all new Megane E-Tech 100% electric can increase by up to 9% on motorways, while maintaining a comfortable temperature inside.

Heat pump technology helps naturally lower the temperature of both the battery and electric motor, and takes two times less energy to heat the cabin than of a traditional heat pump, providing energy efficient heating to occupants.

This heat recovery is captured by a circuit of pipes that run through the entire battery and motor. This occurs when the battery and electric motor are under heavy load, during rapid recharging or when driving on motorways. The pipes convert the recovered heat to warm the passenger compartment and optimise the vehicle’s range.

The Iconic specification also features more choice of colour than the Launch Edition, broadening the individual capabilities for the driver of the all new Megane E-Tech 100% electric. Customers can choose from the two-tone paint options, picking their favourite paint colour on the body and choosing between diamond black or shadow grey on the roof. The body colour options range across solid, metallic, or special metallic paints: glacier white, diamond black, shadow grey, ceramic grey and midnight blue. It also benefits from such standard and unique features as 20-inch Enos alloy wheels and a gold F1 blade, a 9-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, smart rear-view mirror, and around view 3D camera system.

The all new Megane E-Tech 100% electric is the first of a new generation of electric vehicles built on the advanced CMF-EV platform, styled within the brand’s ‘sensual tech’ design language and the first model to wear the new ‘Nouvel’R’ logo. With an electric driving range of up to 280 miles (WLTP), the all new Megane E-Tech 100% electric also features a class-leading digital experience with a 12.3-inch dashboard display, 9-inch multimedia display, and Android Automotive OS with integrated Google services from the Techno trim.

