Spanning the Calder & Hebble Navigation

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 - 11:03
Believed to be the largest individual civil engineering project ever undertaken by Calderdale Council, Collett deliver four steel bridge sections to form the new link road across the Calder and Hebble Navigation.

Manufactured by Severfield, the UK’s leading structural steel construction experts, Collett were appointed to deliver four 48 metre structural steel bridge sections from their facility in Bolton to the A629 Salterhebble Bridge project in Halifax.

Over a two week period, each of the 56 Tonne bridge sections were loaded on site at Severfield, directly to two Faymonville 8-axle jeep dolly bogie trailers, the latest additions to Collett’s trailer fleet.  These dolly combinations feature automatic steering allowing the back axles to autonomously follow the tractor unit.  In addition to this, the trailers also offer the option of overriding this feature providing a manual steering offering and rear steer capabilities, this then allows the rear bogey to steer independently of the tractor unit.  Their first outing for Collett, these trailers proved the perfect solution for these 48 metre cargoes, the largest pieces of steelwork to ever leave Severfield’s Bolton facility.

Across two consecutive days the first of two bridge sections, the outer paired girders, left Bolton.  Travelling under Police escort and accompanied by Collett’s Code of Practice pilot cars, each of the loads made the 40 mile trip to Halifax.  Following the M62 eastbound, the 48 metre bridges arrived at the junction 24 slip road, departing down the A629 bypass and arriving at the construction site.  Due to the length of the bridges, and the current road layout on approach to the site, each of the loaded cargoes were required to pull past Stainland Road and reverse the final 200 metres to site.

Having safely arrived on site early evening, the first two sections were stored on trailers ahead of being lifted in to position to span the Calder and Hebble Navigation.  Once clear of their 56 Tonne structures, each of the trailers returned to Severfield to load and deliver the two remaining sections, the inner paired girders, the following week.

This phase of the project, which is fully funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, through the West Yorkshire-Plus Transport Fund, will see the area around the junction completely transformed.  This includes the addition of a new link road, via the newly created bridge, as well as junction improvements, and is expected to be fully completed later this year.

