Renault Trucks celebrates 40 years of Master with ‘Ruby EDITION’

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 07:32
To celebrate 40 years of the Master LCV product, Renault Trucks has launched a special edition of its latest generation Master Red EDITION range.

Master Ruby EDITION

Named the Renault Trucks Master Ruby EDITION, the new vehicle will debut at the Commercial Motor Show 2020, a virtual exhibition running from 29 September to 1 October, and will also be available to order from this date.

The Renault Trucks Master Ruby EDITION is based on the already high specification Red EDITION, with additional options including MediaNav, Max Wheel trims, fog lights as well as rear parking sensors and reversing camera for the van and Crew Van variants. All vehicles feature a unique 40th Anniversary exterior graphics pack.  Inside the cab, Ruby Edition MASTER vehicles come with a luxurious two-tone leather interior featuring bespoke embroidery commemorating the landmark anniversary.

As well as enhanced specification, the vehicles are also being offered with a special 40 month low rate finance solution* courtesy of Renault Trucks Financial Services.

Commenting on the launch of the new vehicle, Grahame Neagus, Head of LCV at Renault Trucks says: “Our new Ruby EDITION is the perfect way to celebrate 40 years of the Master product.  We have found that customers take as much pride in their Master as they do with our HGV range so it is only fitting that that a special edition with an enhanced specification was created to mark such a momentous milestone.”

The Ruby Special Edition is available in Van, Crew Van, Chassis Cab and Platform Cab and comes complete with a choice of three colour schemes: Ruby Red metallic, Gun Metal Grey metallic and White. All versions are available with the highly efficient twin turbo Euro 6 standard Step D engine in 150ps and 180ps, or the Master Z.E. 100% electric version for those operating in highly sensitive urban environments and last mile delivery applications

Grahame concludes: “Since its inception in 1980, the Renault Trucks Master has become a firm favourite with operators. Our new 40th Anniversary specification together with our special low rate finance deal creates a compelling offer for businesses. We look forward to launching the Ruby Edition at the Commercial Motor Show Virtual Exhibition this autumn.”

* 40 month low rate finance solution – terms and conditions apply.

