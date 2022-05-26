Renault Trucks is extending its range, launching a new vehicle named the Trafic Red Edition. This high specification light commercial vehicle can be fully customised.
With the boom in e-commerce, deliveries and the use of contractors for home improvement work, the trend in the trade vehicle market is set to rise in 2022. At the beginning of the year, Renault Trucks announced the launch of a new model named the Trafic Red Edition. This new 2.8 – 3.1 tonne vehicle is the perfect work tool for SME and fleet businesses.
Sleek design and a strong Renault Trucks identity
Marketed under the Red Edition name – for Renault Trucks’ exclusive range of LCVs – the distinctive features of the range come as standard.
The Renault Trucks Trafic Red Edition has a chrome grille and a body-coloured bumper, together with a matching painted side door rail and light bar, which create a harmonious and assertive design. Scarlet-coloured details are a reminder of Renault Trucks’ identity: the gear stick is ringed in red and the seat belts are red. The wheel centre is also painted in this characteristic colour. The Renault Trucks Trafic Red Edition is available in eight colours, namely Glacier White, Carmine Red, Magma Red, Highland Grey, Comet Grey, Urban Grey, Midnight Black and Cumulus Blue.
Last but not least, the distinctive Renault Trucks plate is affixed to the bodywork of the Trafic Red Edition and additional exterior graphics are available in the “Exclusive” version.
A customisable configuration that can be tailored to business requirements
Whether the Renault Trucks Trafic Red Edition is used to transport equipment or as a mobile workshop, it can meet all the demands of business activities.
To facilitate loading and unloading operations, the Renault Trucks Trafic Red Edition is equipped with an optional aluminium sill and a sheet metal partition incorporating a long load hatch, which is ideal for ducts or pipes for example. The sheet metal rear doors can be opened to 270° (with a locking catch) and the loading area has LED lighting for improved visibility.
In addition, the Trafic Red Edition has a rear 12V socket as standard and, as an option, a tailgate, interior ladder rack and towing hooks, allowing it to tow up to 2.5 tonnes. To facilitate vehicle conversions, the Renault Trucks Trafic Red Edition has specific components such as an engine power take-off, an additional wiring box and a body adaptation box.
The load capacity of up to 8.9 m3 and 1,300 kg allows contractors to transport the equipment and tools they need for their business. The Trafic Red Edition is available in a van version (L1H1, L1H2, L2H1, L2H2), a double-cab (L1H1 and L2H1), a floor-cab (L2), a combi version (L1H1 and L2H1). The short L1 version (5m) is suitable for parking in standard urban spaces. The low H1 version (less than 2m) allows access to underground car parks and qualifies for category 1 tolls. The versatile Trafic Red Edition is also available in Platform Cab and Combi 9 seat options.
Driving comfort, mobile office and safety
The interior of the Renault Trucks Red Edition is designed as a genuine mobile office. It features a passenger seat with a folding backrest that turns into a stable and functional work surface. The brushed aluminium dashboard features a 4.2″ colour main display and an 8″ touch screen with smartphone replication, as well as an induction charger. The driving area also contains 88 litres of storage space.
Four engine powers (from 110 to 170 hp) are available on the Renault Trucks Trafic Red Edition and is equipped with automatic gearbox as standard for increased comfort and efficiency (with manual option available).
For the safety of the driver, the load and road users, the Trafic Red Edition has a large windscreen and full LED headlights. It also benefits from standard ESC to help the driver maintain control and prevent the vehicle from rolling over in critical situations, front and rear radar, lane departure warning, side wind assist and blind spot warning. Finally, it is equipped as standard with an Extended Grip system that allows it to be driven on all types of terrain.
LCVs that benefit from Renault Trucks’ HGV expertise
Renault Trucks puts its HGV expertise and the density of its distribution and repair network (73 in UK and Ireland, 1400 sales outlets across Europe) at the service of its LCV customers. The manufacturer also allocates special areas to commercial vehicles (Fast & Pro) in its dealerships. Fast & Pro offers quick appointments, extended opening hours (including Saturday mornings) and repair and maintenance operations carried out by expert, trained technicians. In the UK, the Renault Trucks Trafic Red Edition comes with a three-year, 100,000 miles parts and labour warranty and 24/7 breakdown assistance.
Finally, for complete peace of mind, Renault Trucks is offering a limited-time packaged launch offer (until the end of 2022), including the vehicle, the Start & Drive maintenance contract, and financing .[1]
[1] The content and conditions of the offer may differ by country and is subject to credit approval by Renault Trucks Financial Services.