Headline News

Renault Trucks to offer an electric range for each market segment from 2023

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 - 09:43
No Comments
600 Views
Electric Trucks, Electric Vans, Electric Vehicles, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Renault Trucks, Top News

Renault Trucks is pursuing its investment in electric mobility. From 2023, an all-electric Renault Trucks offer will be available for each segment, namely distribution, construction and long distance.

Renault TrucksTo support these developments and be able to offer a complete and competitive Renault Trucks range on the market, the company is setting up an organisation dedicated to electric mobility. Renault Trucks is thereby confirming its commitment to fossil-free transport.

To help meet the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to below 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, Renault Trucks is committed to transforming the truck market by gradually electrifying its fleet to become carbon-neutral within 30 years.

As trucks have a lifespan of at least ten years, all trucks manufactured by 2040 must run without fossil fuels. Battery-electric and fuel cell electric power will be crucial to achieve this major transformation towards carbon-free transport.

A Z.E. tractor and construction version from 2023

In March 2020, Renault Trucks began series production of its second generation of electric vehicles at the Blainville-sur-Orne plant.

Renault Trucks now boasts a comprehensive all-electric range on the market, from 3.1 to 26 tonnes. Comprising the Renault Trucks D Z.E., D Wide Z.E. and the Renault Trucks Master Z.E., it meets the requirements of urban transport, delivery, distribution and waste collection.

But Renault Trucks is seeking to extend vehicle electrification to all uses. Preparations are underway to market a Z.E. tractor to meet the needs of regional and inter-regional transport from 2023. An all-electric offer designed for urban construction will also be available to order by this date.

During the second half of the decade, Renault Trucks will be able to offer a range of electric trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cells, mainly for demanding and heavy long-haul operations.

An R&D organisation dedicated to electric mobility to support its ambitious goals.

“Electric mobility is the pillar of our strategy and we aim to lead the field,” announced Bruno Blin, President of Renault Trucks. “We’re aiming for 35% of our sales to be electric in 2030. By 2040, all our vehicle ranges will be 100% fossil-free.”

In order to achieve these goals, Renault Trucks is backed by dedicated units, both in Research and Development and in the sales and after-sales organisation.

On the R&D side, Renault Trucks intends to meet the main technological challenges of this revolution through strategic partnerships, as well as relying on synergies within the Volvo Group, to which it belongs, to increase volumes and reduce costs.

To ensure hauliers get the best solutions in electric mobility, Renault Trucks will benefit from the work carried out by the Volvo Group’s new development unit dedicated to medium-tonnage vehicles, a core segment for the phased introduction of electromobility for trucks. Renault Trucks will also capitalise on the partnerships developed by Volvo Energy, the Volvo Group’s new entity dedicated to the supply, second life and recycling of batteries, as well as to charging solutions. As for the development of battery packs specifically for heavy goods vehicle applications, it will benefit from the strategic alliance formed by the Volvo Group and Samsung SDI.

To facilitate this sustainable transition, Renault Trucks will also have the support of its new R&D centre in Lyon – the X-Tech Arena – which will be built by the beginning of 2023 through an investment of EUR 33 million.

Supporting the energy transition of customers through an electric range with high added value

As regards the marketing of its Z.E. range and customer support, Renault Trucks has set up a new entity responsible for electric mobility projects, in order to boost both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. This team has acquired a high level of expertise and is working to develop partnerships involving all the stakeholders (hauliers, distributors, public authorities, energy suppliers, etc.) to propose smart and competitive electric range with added value for hauliers.

Finally, Renault Trucks has taken care to include services in the vehicle offer in order to simplify the lives of its customers who are looking for the solution best suited to their activity. In addition to the vehicle, the Renault Trucks brand offers a comprehensive transport solution, including batteries, solutions for installing charging facilities on its customers’ premises, energy optimisation, repair and maintenance, financing and insurance. As a result, Renault Trucks, which is committed to making life easier for its customers, is seeking to be the manufacturer that promises peace of mind. In this period of major change and uncertainty, this is undoubtedly what hauliers need most.

Tags
,

Related Article

driving licence

Can I see your driving licence please?

Mar 24, 2021No Comments

Is that a question you ask at interview? They might be a good fit for the team and have the right qualifications, but are there any hidden

TruRac

Fleet operators make time p...

TruTac, part of the Microlise Group, the award-winning compliance

Mar 24, 2021
IVECO

IVECO raises the level of t...

IVECO is launching the new IVECO ON portal that

Mar 22, 2021
Citroën

Citroën lowers pricing of ...

Citroën UK has announced the all new ë-C4 models

Mar 22, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201821,594 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201919,356 Views

    Lex Autolease launches extende...

    The UK’s leading commercial vehicle

    Oct 08, 201919,050 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201819,032 Views

    Farewell to a legend: Last eve...

    Fleet-favourite HGV was voted Truck

    Jul 05, 201317,766 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing