Harry George Haulage adds a Renault Trucks rigid

Somerset-based livestock haulage specialist, Harry George Haulage, has added a Renault Trucks T520 6×2 rigid with sleeper cab to its 9-strong Renault Trucks-exclusive fleet, citing the excellent service from its local dealer as the key reason for the deal.
The T520 rigid, supplied by Sparks Commercial Services, has a Ploughman Atlas livestock container that features three hydraulic lifting decks, hydraulic lifting roof, hydraulic rear door for loading, fans and variable floor heights for different species of animals. The new vehicle is working on cattle, sheep and pig livestock haulage across the UK.
Harry George Haulage also operates three new T High tractor units with the latest vehicle selected due to the vehicle performance as well as the location and service received by the local Renault Trucks approved dealer, A E George Commercials.
Director Harry George explains: “Keeping our vehicles moving and minimising down time is key for our business. We find Renault Trucks to be extremely reliable and any issues that do arise, they are quickly sorted by our local dealer who is on the same site as us.”
Meeting the highest standards of animal welfare is a key priority for Harry George Haulage as Harry says: “Our investment in the latest vehicle technologies with the T520 and Ploughman Atlas container demonstrates our commitment to delivering livestock safely and efficiently for our customers, giving them total peace of mind.”
The new T520 comes with 4-point cab air suspension, Alcoa Dura-Bright aluminium wheels, twin air horns, front air suspension, “ultimate” upper bunk and leather steering wheel, luxury driver’s seat, ROADPAD+, 24L “quiet” fridge, comfort air conditioning, one-touch electric windows, and multimedia touchscreen.
“We started out with three trucks and now, because we’ve built up a solid reputation, we’ve become increasingly busy and expanded the fleet to nine. We run an all-Renault Trucks fleet; they just work extremely well in our operation. Importantly our eight drivers are happy and we don’t hear any complaints!”