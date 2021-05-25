Headline News

OVO Energy expands electric van fleet

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 - 11:39
OVO Energy is rolling out a fleet of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in partnership with Zenith. The UK’s largest independent energy supplier has taken delivery of 26 Nissan e-NV200 vans.

OVO Energy

The vehicles were delivered within twelve weeks of order to ensure fleet replacement cycles were met. The move follows the delivery of 40 Kia e-Niros in December 2020.

Equipped with the same 40kWh battery as the new Nissan LEAF, the 100% electric e-NV200 is an efficient and practical LCV with a maximum range of 187 miles in city conditions and offers multiple charging modes.

Commenting on the move, Ben Guest, field operations director at OVO Energy, said: “We’re committed to expand our Field Force team’s fleet with new electric vehicles, building on our commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from our own operations by 2030. Zenith is a valuable partner in helping us with our goals and enabling us to transition to a fully electric fleet.”

OVO Energy supplied its Field Force team with the Kia e-Niros, while its smart meter installation engineers will operate the Nissan e-NV200s.

OVO Energy has signed up to the EV100 and committed to an all-electric fleet by 2030. OVO has already set progressive goals, committed to achieving net zero carbon for its own operations and supply chain whilst halving its members’ carbon footprint by 2030, as a direct response to climate change.

Mark Grundy, customer relationship manager at Zenith, said: “The team at Zenith used its industry expertise to quickly order, equip and deploy these fully electric vehicles within a short period of time. We continue to work closely with OVO Energy to understand the different driver requirements in their fleet and recommend a bespoke transition strategy that meets their operational needs and fleet ambitions.”

Zenith is supporting OVO with a complete fleet service. The livery was fitted by MediaFleet.

Tags
, ,

