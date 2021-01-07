Headline News

MG5 EV wins first major award

Thursday, January 7, 2021 - 07:21
No Comments
1,200 Views
Awards, Car News, Electric Cars, Manufacturer News, MG, News, Newsletter, Top News

The All New MG5 EV has won its first major award after WhichEV? named the ground-breaking electric station wagon as its Best Value EV thanks to its range, equipment, affordable purchase price and lengthy warranty.

MG5 EVIn addition, the MG ZS EV was also Highly Commended in the same category of the first high profile EV awards ceremony in 2021.

The MG5 EV – available from £24,995 – is the only all-electric station wagon currently on sale in the UK and offers a 214-mile range, an 80%/50-minute rapid-charge capability and an 80,000-mile/7-year warranty.

WhichEV? Editor James Morris said: “The MG5 EV sets a new benchmark for EV affordability. Not only does it deliver an incredibly low price for an electric car, but it also provides a decent range, commendable performance and great practicality for passengers and cargo alike. It has a decent level of equipment and long warranty, too. This EV represents superb value for the UK market, and breaks down the barriers to electric ownership.”

David Pugh, MG Marketing Director, added: “We knew when we launched All New MG5 EV that it was a bit of a gamechanger both in terms of its value for money and its unique position in the market, so seeing that recognised by a title as prestigious and influential as WhichEV? is terrific news for us, as well as for our dealers and our customers who can be reassured that they have made the right choice in choosing the MG brand. In 2021, we will further strengthen our leadership in electrification and commitment to making EVs affordable for everyone.”

The iconic brand – which has been a motor industry innovator for almost a century – is already ahead of the curve with its plan to offer affordable EVs for everyone, reflected by the fact that the recent largest single shipment of MGs contained a 66% EV mix, made up of the company’s best-selling MG ZS EV, All New MG5 EV and MG HS Plug-in.

MG will be engaging with its 120-strong (and growing) dealer network over the coming months to offer reassurance to customers and help them make the most informed EV choice possible.

It currently offers three plug-in models in the UK – the established MG ZS EV, the game-changing All New MG5 EV station wagon and the MG HS Plug-in, all backed up by MG’s incredible value, 7 year warranty and fast-developing dealer network.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Returnloads.net

Keedwell eliminate empty running with Returnl...

Jan 08, 2021No Comments

Keedwell Konnect was formed in March of this year to coordinate logistics and maintain new customer accounts by diversifying traffic flows within the RT Keedwell Group and

D Wide Z.E.

A Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E...

Strongly committed to sustainable transport, Rhyner Logistik has just

Jan 08, 2021
coronavirus

Coronavirus testing for hau...

Current testing arrangements for hauliers crossing the Channel –

Jan 08, 2021
DAF

1,300 DAF XF 480 Super Spac...

Based on excellent in-service reliability and fuel efficiency, leading

Jan 07, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Van Drivers Must Follow HGV Ru...

    Tradespeople who use work vans

    Apr 09, 201917,862 Views
    Stott Farm

    The famous house sandwiched by...

    Every time you drive past

    Dec 20, 201917,298 Views
    company car

    Coronavirus: HMRC publishes ne...

    HMRC has issued guidance to

    May 11, 202016,968 Views

    ULEZ – the case against

    Ahead of the Mayor of

    Apr 05, 201916,770 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201816,698 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing