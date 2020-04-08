How Mercedes-Benz Vans UK is supporting the van community

In these times of crisis, the van community has come to the fore and proven how adaptable and dedicated they are to keeping the nation moving, and in turn, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK remains committed to keeping them moving too. Nearly all (97%) of the Mercedes-Benz Vans nationwide dealer workshops are open, (110 in total), ready to prioritise the repair and maintenance of these vital front line and key business vehicles, so that they can continue to do the outstanding jobs they have been doing.
In addition, the nationwide fleet of award-winning MobiloVan technicians remain on call and able to safely provide roadside assistance whenever and wherever needed. For key workers who want to ensure their car remains safe and roadworthy, the Mercedes-Benz Vans Network is also opening its doors to carry out MOTs at a time to suit them.
To help businesses further, the Brand has also put specific measures in place for customers unable to attend a service appointment. In these cases, a temporary revised limit for overdue services has been implemented. The limit has increased to 180 days or mileage interval exceeded by 20% (previously 90 days/mileage interval exceeded by 10%), whichever comes soonest.
For customers that have a ServiceCare plan, but are unable to have their service completed at the scheduled time or until after the expiry, providing it is either paid in full or the direct debit continues until fully paid, the plan will still be honoured.
For extra peace of mind, any customer who is unable to take their vehicle to a Mercedes-Benz Vans dealer for a warrantable repair within the three-year manufacturers’ warranty period, a claim will be accepted up to three months after the expiry of the warranty, as long as the fault is reported to a dealer or the Mercedes-Benz Customer Assistance Centre (CAC) within the warranty period.
As the van community is growing during this period, with many companies opting to take their service ‘mobile’, Mercedes-Benz dealers are also offering remote vehicle sales where possible to help keep businesses moving. Customers are advised to call their nearest Vans dealer to discuss individual options.
Steve Bridge, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK, said: “As a nation, we can all see the amazing work of the everyday heroes that keep our country running, all from behind the wheel of their van. Like everyone else, the team and I have been watching with awe at the hard work, selflessness and dedication of the front line heroes; people who are running towards the crisis, not away from it.
“Parcel and courier companies, pharmaceuticals, power distributors, and indeed the frontline ambulance trusts, are all keeping this country moving, and we, in turn, remain committed to keeping them moving, especially during this challenging time, as safely as we can.
“After years of championing the van community, we hope that the raft of measures we have in place helps to further reassure businesses when they need our support the most. Of course, these are temporary measures and apply on a case by case basis, but ultimately if anyone is struggling, they just need to talk to us and we will do our best to support them through these unprecedented times.”