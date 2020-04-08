Headline News

How Mercedes-Benz Vans UK is supporting the van community

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 - 08:16
No Comments
972 Views
Fleet Management, General News, Manufacturer News, Mercedes-Benz Vans, News, Newsletter, Top News

In these times of crisis, the van community has come to the fore and proven how adaptable and dedicated they are to keeping the nation moving, and in turn, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK remains committed to keeping them moving too. Nearly all (97%) of the Mercedes-Benz Vans nationwide dealer workshops are open, (110 in total), ready to prioritise the repair and maintenance of these vital front line and key business vehicles, so that they can continue to do the outstanding jobs they have been doing.

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK workshop, Taunton Devon

In addition, the nationwide fleet of award-winning MobiloVan technicians remain on call and able to safely provide roadside assistance whenever and wherever needed. For key workers who want to ensure their car remains safe and roadworthy, the Mercedes-Benz Vans Network is also opening its doors to carry out MOTs at a time to suit them.

To help businesses further, the Brand has also put specific measures in place for customers unable to attend a service appointment. In these cases, a temporary revised limit for overdue services has been implemented. The limit has increased to 180 days or mileage interval exceeded by 20% (previously 90 days/mileage interval exceeded by 10%), whichever comes soonest.

For customers that have a ServiceCare plan, but are unable to have their service completed at the scheduled time or until after the expiry, providing it is either paid in full or the direct debit continues until fully paid, the plan will still be honoured.

For extra peace of mind, any customer who is unable to take their vehicle to a Mercedes-Benz Vans dealer for a warrantable repair within the three-year manufacturers’ warranty period, a claim will be accepted up to three months after the expiry of the warranty, as long as the fault is reported to a dealer or the Mercedes-Benz Customer Assistance Centre (CAC) within the warranty period.

As the van community is growing during this period, with many companies opting to take their service ‘mobile’, Mercedes-Benz dealers are also offering remote vehicle sales where possible to help keep businesses moving. Customers are advised to call their nearest Vans dealer to discuss individual options.

Steve Bridge, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK, said: “As a nation, we can all see the amazing work of the everyday heroes that keep our country running, all from behind the wheel of their van. Like everyone else, the team and I have been watching with awe at the hard work, selflessness and dedication of the front line heroes; people who are running towards the crisis, not away from it.

“Parcel and courier companies, pharmaceuticals, power distributors, and indeed the frontline ambulance trusts, are all keeping this country moving, and we, in turn, remain committed to keeping them moving, especially during this challenging time, as safely as we can.

“After years of championing the van community, we hope that the raft of measures we have in place helps to further reassure businesses when they need our support the most. Of course, these are temporary measures and apply on a case by case basis, but ultimately if anyone is struggling, they just need to talk to us and we will do our best to support them through these unprecedented times.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Fixter

Fixter offers vehicle sanitisation for London...

Apr 08, 2020No Comments

Fixter, the UK’s first end-to-end online car maintenance service provider, today introduces a new vehicle sanitisation service for customers in London. A base-level service starts at £29.99

Covid-19

EV attitudes change amidst ...

Government-enforced lockdowns around the world, due to Covid-19, are

Apr 08, 2020
Fleet operators

Fleet Operators need suppor...

Fleet operators are calling for the industry to pull

Apr 08, 2020
Electric

Going Electric: The Impact ...

Last month’s budget, though now rightfully overshadowed by the

Apr 07, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201418,144 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201417,406 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201917,262 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201817,214 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201915,672 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage