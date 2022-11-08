VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

eStar Truck and Van add tacho service support

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 - 09:36
No Comments
1,386 Views
Fleet Management, Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, News, Newsletter, Repairs, Servicing, Top News, Vehicle Inspections, Vehicle Maintenance

eStar Truck & Van marked its second anniversary as a member of the Mercedes-Benz Trucks franchised network by introducing a tachograph service at the flagship Merseyside branch it opened less than a year ago.

The latest development reflects the Dealer’s determination to provide customers for the Mercedes-Benz and FUSO light truck ranges with a truly comprehensive ‘one-stop shop’ service.

Steve Bridge

Steve Bridge

eStar Truck & Van was launched in September, 2020, by industry entrepreneur Sid Sadique. Having taken on established sites at Deeside, Stoke-on-Trent and Trafford Park from the manufacturer’s former representative, the company’s Truck and Bus team moved into their newly-built, 45,500 sq ft headquarters on the Alchemy Business Park, Knowsley, late last year.

Their Van colleagues, meanwhile, trade from a second, 23,000 sq ft unit on the same development, which is ideally located alongside the A580 East Lancashire Road and just half a mile from Junction 4 of the M57.

The eStar Truck & Van team has made impressive progress under the leadership of Managing Director Steve Bridge, who previously held the same position with Mercedes-Benz Vans UK.

He declared: “We inherited some major challenges and are all very proud of what we’ve achieved in this market area. The fantastic, brand-dedicated facilities at Knowsley illustrate perfectly the future direction of the business.”

A key priority for Steve on taking up his role, was to recruit and empower the right management team, and to foster a culture within what was a poorly motivated workforce of some 330 colleagues, based on defined values of partnership, commitment and understanding. The Dealer’s success in being named among the top 50 Inspiring Workplaces in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) underscores the progress it has made.

Steve asserted: “We recognise and appreciate the critical contribution that truck operators make to the economic well-being of our country. So we’re playing our part by ensuring that customers of eStar Truck & Van receive the timely, efficient and focused support they are entitled to expect.”

To this end, the spacious truck workshop at Knowsley operates round-the-clock, from 6am on Mondays until 6pm on Saturdays, and is then open again from 5.30am until 6pm on Sundays. Two fully-equipped Service 24h vans allocated to highly-trained technicians also provide emergency roadside assistance in this busy part of the country, 24 hours a day, 365 days a week.

The workshop boasts two full-length truck-and-trailer pits, one of which serves as an Authorised Testing Facility (ATF) lane – this is set aside for inspectors from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to carry out truck MoT tests five days a week.

Knowsley General Manager Henry Jordaan began his career as an apprentice Mercedes-Benz truck technician and has now clocked-up 25 years’ service with the brand. He leads a team of 20 technicians working across four shifts, and is currently endeavouring to recruit another couple.

Henry enthused: “This is a very exciting time. Demand for our maintenance and repair services has been strong since the day we opened and continues to grow, but we’re also focused on extending our offer and on working even more efficiently.

Having just installed the rollers in the tachograph bay we can now offer customers a full service covering installations, calibrations and repairs. Meanwhile, we’re also preparing to equip our technicians with tablets in order to trial a replacement for traditional job cards – the electronic system should save time and increase accuracy.

We’re receiving a lot of very positive customer feedback and have some first-class facilities, including a clean and comfortable rest area that drivers can use while they’re waiting. So we’re all very positive; it’s a great place to come to work.”

eStar Truck & Van will be in the forefront of the transition to a cleaner, greener road transport industry. Having already installed charging stations for cars and light commercial vehicles, the Dealer is now preparing to add a 400A DC unit in time for the arrival of the first battery-electric eActros trucks.

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Overworking causes van drivers to experience ...

Nov 08, 2022No Comments

The UK’s van drivers are at risk of burnout with half experiencing mental health issues in the last year, according to a study by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles*.

Eco fleet-tech business tak...

Lightfoot, the trail-blazing, in-cab coaching, rewards, and progressive telematics platform for

Nov 08, 2022

Qualcomm and Renault Group ...

Renault Group and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced today that

Nov 08, 2022

Fleet Alliance backs appren...

Fleet Alliance is supporting 10 local apprentices through a

Nov 08, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Acklea introduces UK’s first...

    Traffic management vehicle specialist Acklea

    Nov 01, 20226,354 Views

    Alert Vest – connected tinyM...

    When former Scania intrapreneur Jonas

    Nov 02, 20225,262 Views

    UK’s fastest public charger ...

    Available to the UK public

    Oct 31, 20224,086 Views

    Wrightbus secures £26 million...

    UK Export Finance (UKEF) is

    Nov 02, 20223,996 Views

    TP Niven puts total trust in M...

    Transport and storage specialist TP

    Nov 03, 20223,792 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202184,912 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202277,034 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202165,664 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202262,466 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202157,018 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing