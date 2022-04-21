Caffrey International invests in major Actros order

Leading Ireland-based freight transport and logistics firm Caffrey International has invested in its fleet of Mercedes-Benz trucks by completing an order for 29 new Actros tractor units.
With the first units now delivered, and the remainder to follow later this year, all models are from the Actros ‘L’ product offering, the first of their kind to be registered in Ireland.
Developed specifically with national and international long-distance haulage in mind, the ‘L’ version is the biggest and most luxurious model in the Actros model series and is said by the German manufacturer to ‘redefine the Mercedes-Benz premium class of trucks’.Chief amongst the driver comfort features on each Actros 1845LS 2.5 Bigspace unit is flat floor, reduced cab noise levels, multimedia cockpit and new seat covers and mattress toppers. Safety is enhanced through features such as Side Guard Assist and Active Brake Assist 5.
Supplied by Mercedes-Benz main dealer, Somers Commercials of Camolin, and factory painted in Caffrey International’s eye-catching and familiar blue and cream livery, the Actros trucks will operate from the company’s Ashbourne headquarters, servicing routes across Ireland, the UK and further afield throughout Europe.
Caffrey International took delivery of their first Mercedes-Benz truck fifty years ago, in March 1972, and have been loyal supporters of the brand ever since.
Today, the firm employs over 200 staff and has expanded into a medium-sized enterprise with bases in Ashbourne and Gdynia, Poland. Serving more than 500 customers across Europe, the Company operates a modern fleet of over 160 trucks, providing specialist logistics services including pharmaceuticals, air-freight, temperature controlled freight, FMCG and hazardous cargo (ADR).