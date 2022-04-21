Headline News

‘Hauliers Against Hunger’ launches to support community food banks

Thursday, April 21, 2022 - 11:30
Crossroads Truck and Bus partners with Trussell Trust to tackle cost of living crisis in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

A commercial vehicle distributor is launching a ‘Hauliers Against Hunger’ campaign that will support food banks across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Crossroads Truck and Bus – which supplies and services Volvo commercial vehicles – says its depots will be twinned with food banks supported by The Trussell Trust, a nationwide charity that fights hunger across the UK.

The campaign will provide on-going assistance and donations that will be sent directly to the community food banks from Crossroads staff and customers throughout the year.

Crossroads Truck and BusCrossroads Managing Director Gareth Legg said: “The cost of living crisis is creating unprecedented demand for food banks. We are launching Hauliers Against Hunger to support the vital work of these centres to meet this urgent need. The haulage industry played a key role in maintaining supplies during the pandemic and together we can help keep the food banks stocked.”

Research by The Trussell Trust shows that out of 5.7m people on Universal Credit in the UK, one in three (33%) are unable to afford adequate food.

Laura Chalmers, Trussell Trust Area Manager in Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “I am delighted to partner with Crossroads, who will be supporting eight food banks across the region at a time when it is needed the most. Their commitment to fundraising activity, food deliveries and volunteer time will go far in helping to support those in their local communities who will be squeezed the hardest.”

The ‘Hauliers Against Hunger’ campaign will result in food banks receiving support from the following Crossroads depots: Birstall, Boroughbridge, Hull, Lincoln, Normanton, Rotherham, Scunthorpe and Stallingborough.

Crossroads Truck and Bus will donate £1 for every £1 that staff collect through fundraising events. Customers can also show their support by making a donation when they make use of two special demonstrator trucks, which are decorated in Hauliers Against Hunger campaign livery.

