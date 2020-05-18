SMH Fleet Solutions has supported Mazda to help get Team Rubicon UK on the road to combat the COVID19 virus. Team Rubicon UK is a charity that repurposes military skills to offer disaster response aid.
Mazda Motors UK has extended its support of military veterans with cars being supplied to Team Rubicon UK for their work in helping to combat the COVID19 virus, providing vital support to frontline emergency services and vulnerable communities across the UK. The cars were supplied through Mission Motorsport, The Forces Motorsport Charity, and prepared by SMH Fleet Solutions.
Martin McAuley, director at SMH Fleet Solutions, said: “The team at SMH pulled out all the stops in difficult circumstances to ensure these Mazda vehicles were available to help Team Rubicon do essential work across the UK. Mazda deserves special recognition for its on-going support of military veterans.”
The Mazda cars will plug into the command structure of Team Rubicon UK and assist in the supply and training of PPE, running mortuaries and supporting logistics for the operational team.
“Team Rubicon UK is standing up its capability and bringing in our disaster response expertise to help the UK to overcome the biggest peace-time challenge it has ever faced,” commented Ben Lampard, director of operations.
Team Rubicon UK is a disaster response charity that repurposes military skills and experience to deploy teams of highly skilled volunteers providing life-saving aid to those who need it most. Staffed mainly by ex-military volunteers, who all have experience in hostile and character-testing environments – they deliver life-saving aid at home or abroad.
“We have supported Mission Motorsport since their inception,” commented Jeremy Thomson, managing director, Mazda Motors UK. “The COVID19 emergency affects us all, and we all have a part to play in the fight against the virus, we see the support of Team Rubicon as an extension of our support for military veterans and an opportunity to contribute in a small way to the fight.”