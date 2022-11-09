VodaFone
Trailer breakdown repair service keeps haulier moving

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 - 06:52
A fast-growing logistics company is using a 24/7 breakdown and recovery specialist to keep its trailers on the road.

The BJS Family of companies has signed up for TNS 365’s dedicated commercial vehicle breakdown cover. BJS uses TNS 365 to support trailers across its BJS Haulage and Construct IT divisions.

Amarat Gill, Operations Director of BJS Haulage and Construct IT said: “The wide-ranging nature of our work means we are making time-critical deliveries across the UK, and often out of conventional office hours. We needed a trailer breakdown recovery service that works as hard as we do, and one that had comprehensive 24/7 coverage right across the country.”

Based in the West Midlands, with hubs in Scotland, West Yorkshire and London, BJS Haulage provides general logistics including same day and next day delivery. It specialises in large goods, with clients including furniture retailer Wayfair, and sound and vision specialists Richer Sounds. Construct IT is the group’s specialist national construction haulage company.

TNS365 Director, Adam Drake is upbeat regarding the new working relationship with BJS. “Bringing the BJS family on board gave us an opportunity to show what we, as a team can achieve when helping to cover breakdowns on a customer’s fleet. Not everything in the world of breakdowns is straight-forward, so being able to react and find the best possible solution to get our customers back on the road as quickly as possible is where we excel and where BJS have found us most useful.”

TNS 365 is a specialist in commercial vehicle and trailer breakdown repair. The company has an extensive network of dedicated commercial vehicle technicians, meaning that the BJS vehicles are never more than 90 minutes from a mechanic – and most are less than an hour away.

Amarat added: “Having access to a nationwide network of repair agents through a single point of contact makes things really easy for us. They give us comprehensive coverage, expertise and peace of mind for after-hours repairs.

“We took on TNS 365 because they had a strong reputation and we’ve since found that it is well earned. They have worked hard to build a relationship with us and make sure our needs are met while still being very cost competitive.”

