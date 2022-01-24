Thomas Hardie takes Totalkare Y-MECH lifts at two sites

Thomas Hardie Commercials have upgraded their vehicle lifting capabilities at two of their sites in the Northwest of England with assistance from workshop equipment experts, Totalkare.
The main distributor for Volvo Trucks and Volvo Bus and Coach throughout the Northwest, North Wales and Lancashire operates six franchised sites offering a full range of vehicle services, and these are complemented by its wholly-owned division Thomas Hardie Vehicle Solutions, based in Chorley, which offers vehicle painting, hydraulic kit fitting and other specialised aftermarket equipment, as well as truck and trailer refurbishment.
With help from its long-term workshop equipment partner Totalkare (Thomas Hardie currently runs some 22 sets of Totalkare’s T8DC mobile column lift across its sites), the Volvo specialist has now introduced a Y-MECH vehicle lift at each of its Trafford Park and Preston sites, they are both fully galvanised wash bay solution lifts to replace a failing outdoor vehicle lift installation. At Trafford Park, the workshop is moving away from its traditional use of vehicle inspection pits for wash bay, favouring a permanent vehicle lifting facility instead.
The newest addition to Totalkare’s comprehensive range of heavy duty vehicle lifting solutions, the Y-MECH lift can be supplied in a range of weight capacities from 25,000kg to 35,000kg, with platform lengths ranging from six to 13 metres. The lifts at Preston and Trafford Park are both rated to lift 25,000kg with a nine-metre bed length.
Available with drive on/off and drive through options, the Y-MECH lift can be surface- or recess-mounted into the floor to suit operator preference, and feature rollover and roll-back protection to keep the vehicle in place while being raised off the ground. It can be upgraded with manual or air-powered axle jack and lighting if required and as mentioned above, is also available as a galvanised option for wash bay and outdoor applications.
Both lifts will be supported by a comprehensive Totalkare aftersales service contract with two routine service engineer visits a year.
“We needed a solution to the challenge of preparing HGVs for ministry MOTs whilst maintaining high levels of safety for our operatives. We have done away with using outside pits and the Y-MECH product was a natural choice. Totalkare have shown throughout our 2 decade-long relationship , that they are capable of delivering the high-level of service we demand inside our workshops, and these products extend this to the outside environment” said Chris Schofield, Head of Procurement at Thomas Hardie Commercials.
Brian Young, National Account Manager for Totalkare, commented: “Totalkare enjoys a fine relationship with Thomas Hardie Commercials, underpinned by the quality of our aftersales support and hands-on approach to customer service. At both sites, the Y-MECH lift is an excellent addition to their existing vehicle lifting provision – fit for purpose and built to last.”