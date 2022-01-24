VodaFone
Headline News

Bodyshops

Thomas Hardie takes Totalkare Y-MECH lifts at two sites

Monday, January 24, 2022 - 07:13
No Comments
1,032 Views
Bodyshops, Fleet Management, General News, Maintenance, MOT, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Servicing, Workshop

Thomas Hardie Commercials have upgraded their vehicle lifting capabilities at two of their sites in the Northwest of England with assistance from workshop equipment experts, Totalkare.

The main distributor for Volvo Trucks and Volvo Bus and Coach throughout the Northwest, North Wales and Lancashire operates six franchised sites offering a full range of vehicle services, and these are complemented by its wholly-owned division Thomas Hardie Vehicle Solutions, based in Chorley, which offers vehicle painting, hydraulic kit fitting and other specialised aftermarket equipment, as well as truck and trailer refurbishment.

With help from its long-term workshop equipment partner Totalkare (Thomas Hardie currently runs some 22 sets of Totalkare’s T8DC mobile column lift across its sites), the Volvo specialist has now introduced a Y-MECH vehicle lift at each of its Trafford Park and Preston sites, they are both fully galvanised wash bay solution lifts to replace a failing outdoor vehicle lift installation. At Trafford Park, the workshop is moving away from its traditional use of vehicle inspection pits for wash bay, favouring a permanent vehicle lifting facility instead.

The newest addition to Totalkare’s comprehensive range of heavy duty vehicle lifting solutions, the Y-MECH lift can be supplied in a range of weight capacities from 25,000kg to 35,000kg, with platform lengths ranging from six to 13 metres. The lifts at Preston and Trafford Park are both rated to lift 25,000kg with a nine-metre bed length.

Available with drive on/off and drive through options, the Y-MECH lift can be surface- or recess-mounted into the floor to suit operator preference, and feature rollover and roll-back protection to keep the vehicle in place while being raised off the ground. It can be upgraded with manual or air-powered axle jack and lighting if required and as mentioned above, is also available as a galvanised option for wash bay and outdoor applications.

Both lifts will be supported by a comprehensive Totalkare aftersales service contract with two routine service engineer visits a year.

“We needed a solution to the challenge of preparing HGVs for ministry MOTs whilst maintaining high levels of safety for our operatives. We have done away with using outside pits and the Y-MECH product was a natural choice. Totalkare have shown throughout our 2 decade-long relationship , that they are capable of delivering the high-level of service we demand inside our workshops, and these products extend this to the outside environment” said Chris Schofield, Head of Procurement at Thomas Hardie Commercials.

Brian Young, National Account Manager for Totalkare, commented: “Totalkare enjoys a fine relationship with Thomas Hardie Commercials, underpinned by the quality of our aftersales support and hands-on approach to customer service. At both sites, the Y-MECH lift is an excellent addition to their existing vehicle lifting provision – fit for purpose and built to last.”

Tags
, , , , ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Kia EV6

Electric Kia EV6 crowned What Car? Car of the...

Jan 24, 2022No Comments

The Kia EV6 electric car has been crowned What Car? Car of the Year 2022. Its victory was announced at a glittering ceremony at the Grosvenor House

RAC Electric Recovery Van

RAC first major breakdown c...

The RAC is the first major roadside assistance company

Jan 24, 2022
REL Haulage

O-licence refused after fir...

REL Haulage has been refused an operator’s licence after

Jan 24, 2022

Logistics UK plays down con...

The vast majority of lorries arriving at the Channel

Jan 24, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021234,168 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021144,444 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 2019107,094 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202159,610 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201850,736 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing