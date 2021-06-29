Tamworth truck and van workshop is the new jewel in Sapphire’s crown

Sapphire Vehicle Services – one of Britain’s most successful independent commercial vehicle repairers – has taken the wraps off its first in a national network of all-makes truck and van depots.
Strategically located, right by the busy M42 and A5 arteries, the Tamworth site marks the initial step in an aggressive push for more business – other facilities are already under development and due to open soon.
Sapphire Vehicle Services is already a familiar name to many of the UK’s leading transport operators, looking after the fleets of some of the best-known names in the supermarket sector. The company maintains upwards of 28,000 trucks and vans for its clients, in dedicated Vehicle Maintenance Units across the country. To others, though, it might be ‘the biggest brand you’ve never heard of’.
Although not tied to any truck manufacturer, the new Tamworth site rivals many main dealer workshops. It boasts eight bays, equipped with pits and lifts – one is purpose-built to house an indoor truck wash – as well as a parts store, offices, and comfortable driver waiting area. Crucially, the site also offers ample turning space and enough room to park at least 50 trucks in its huge yard.
With a staff of 14 qualified technicians, led by Manager Ian Evans and supported by Workshop Controller Chris Small and Service Administrator Leigh Darrock, the facility is already taking in business. Following an official launch on 1 July, it will open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days per year.
For truck operators, from the largest fleets down to owner-drivers with a single vehicle, the advantages that Sapphire can offer are clear.
“We’ve invested a huge amount in setting up this site,” says Ian Evans. “The building has been fully refurbished and is now kitted out with diagnostic equipment and tooling for all leading vehicle brands. We carry a stock of genuine OEM parts, and both the workshop and our pair of fully equipped mobile roadside assistance vans operate around the clock.
“I think customers will be pleasantly surprised at the depth and breadth of the back-up we can offer, on either a pay-as-you-go or contract basis, at highly competitive prices.”
Contact details for the new site are:
- Main reception – 01827 842700, tamworth.enquiries@sapphirevs.com
- Ian Evans – 01827 842701, 07788 935154, ian.j.evans@sapphirevs.com
- Chris Small – 01827 842702, 07867 176204, chris.small@sapphirevs.com
- Leigh Darrock – 01827 842703, leigh.darrock@sapphirevs.com
As well as inspection, maintenance and repair of all trucks, vans and trailers the Tamworth facility offers bodyshop facilities, MoT preparation, and has technicians specifically trained to work on electric vehicles.
Through its parent company, Northern Ireland-based Ballyvesey Holdings, Sapphire can also provide customers with vehicles on contract hire, lease or spot rental, as well as full fleet management and vehicle disposal services.
Sapphire Vehicle Services is led by Managing Director Perry Reeves, supported by Group Operations Manager Dave Williams, and Dean Woods and Grant Tadman, respectively Regional Managers North and South. Together, they share a decades-long track record in the commercial vehicle industry.
“There are literally tens of thousands of trucks and vans out on the roads, which are kept running smoothly by Sapphire workshops,” asserts Perry. “So even customers who have never heard of us can have complete confidence in our exemplary standards of support.
“Our Tamworth site is already generating a great deal of interest in its local area, and we’re looking forward to opening more workshops very soon. To any operators looking for the finest back-up, with exceptional value and a friendly face, I say get in touch – we’d love to hear from you.”
Sapphire Vehicle Services operates 19 busy and successful vehicle maintenance units across Britain. Other divisions of parent company Ballyvesey Holdings work across related sectors including transport and logistics, truck sales and aftersales support, trailer manufacturing, transport industry services, construction equipment sales and property development.