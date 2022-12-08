VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

Prohire boosts customer service with TNS 365

Thursday, December 8, 2022 - 00:16
No Comments
1,092 Views
Fleet Management, Maintenance, MOT, News, Newsletter, Repairs, Roadside Recovery, Top News, Vehicle Inspections, Vehicle Maintenance

A leading provider of commercial vehicle contract hire and fleet management solutions says it has further improved customer service through a new partnership.

Prohire Group provides vehicle rental, contract hire and fleet management to a variety of commercial vehicle operators in a diverse range of industries. It also offers service and maintenance, accident repair management, and fleet compliance to clients across the UK, ranging from single vehicle operators to blue chip fleets.

According to Prohire, the company has a strong focus on corporate social responsibility and strives to lead the charge as the UK’s most trusted provider of sustainable vehicle hire.

The Group wanted to further enhance the customer experience for the van and truck operators who rely on Prohire for emergency breakdown and repair. To this end it has brought in TNS 365, a specialist in this sector, to provide additional support.

Gary Banister, Group Operations Director at Prohire Group said: “Prohire has built a highly successful business by providing exceptional customer service. Call handling was an area of operations we felt we could further improve by working with a third party and this has proved to be the case. In fact, TNS 365 has enabled us to significantly reduce call handling times both during office hours and out of hours. This has been especially helpful while we roll out a new phone system in our offices.”

Founded by Adam Drake, TNS 365 is a specialist in call centre provision as well as commercial vehicle and trailer breakdown repair. TNS 365 has an extensive network of dedicated commercial vehicle technicians, meaning that Prohire customers are never more than 90 minutes from a mechanic – and most are less than an hour away.

Adam said: “We are proud to work with Prohire as they are a valued client that utilises all our service offerings. We continue to work with them to enhance their customer service and lower call answer times through our experienced call handling service as well as resolving breakdowns for their customers as required. The feedback from Gary and the team helps us to evolve our partnership and find more ways to assist their business.”

TNS 365 provides Prohire with an overflow call centre service during office hours, handling calls when Prohire’s own operators are experiencing high demand. TNS 365 also acts as Prohire’s out of hours breakdown and repair service from 6pm to 7pm.

Gary added: “Being able to tap into TNS 365’s after-hours breakdown and repair network has been excellent in terms of enhancing support for our customers. They are helping us to support 260 customers across the UK and Ireland, with more than 4,000 vehicles.

“Adam took the time to understand our business and is always available if I need to discuss anything with him. That personal touch is what makes TNS 365 stand out from other companies. We know he will look after our customers as well as he looks after us.”

Tags
, , ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Sapphire technicians maintain HGVs thanks to ...

Dec 08, 2022No Comments

Independent commercial repair specialist Sapphire Vehicle Services has hit on an innovative answer to the difficulty of recruiting qualified truck maintenance specialists – by launching a course

CitySprint partners with Cr...

CitySprint — the UK’s largest same day distribution company —

Dec 08, 2022

Cambridgeshire haulage firm...

MNS Developments says two new sloper smoothsider tippers supplied

Dec 07, 2022

Renault Truck Commercials o...

Renault Truck Commercials has opened its first state-of-the-art, dedicated

Dec 07, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    M20 Operation Brock

    Operation Brock contraflow to ...

    The Operation Brock contraflow system

    Dec 05, 20226,804 Views

    The growth of Hydrotreated Veg...

    Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) is

    Dec 02, 20225,802 Views

    Keeping water supplies moving ...

    To keep water flowing for

    Nov 29, 20224,398 Views

    Electric vans could be worked ...

    Petrol and diesel-powered light commercial

    Nov 29, 20224,050 Views

    FIA launches Road Safety Index...

    The FIA is launching today

    Nov 29, 20223,690 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202292,574 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202264,758 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202256,250 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202242,600 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202231,944 Views
    Recent Blogs

    Sapphire technicians maintain ...

    Independent commercial repair specialist Sapphire

    Dec 08, 2022

    CitySprint partners with Crisi...

    CitySprint — the UK’s largest same

    Dec 08, 2022

    Prohire boosts customer servic...

    A leading provider of commercial

    Dec 08, 2022

    Cambridgeshire haulage firm pu...

    MNS Developments says two new

    Dec 07, 2022

    Renault Truck Commercials open...

    Renault Truck Commercials has opened

    Dec 07, 2022
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing