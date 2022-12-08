Prohire boosts customer service with TNS 365

A leading provider of commercial vehicle contract hire and fleet management solutions says it has further improved customer service through a new partnership.
Prohire Group provides vehicle rental, contract hire and fleet management to a variety of commercial vehicle operators in a diverse range of industries. It also offers service and maintenance, accident repair management, and fleet compliance to clients across the UK, ranging from single vehicle operators to blue chip fleets.
According to Prohire, the company has a strong focus on corporate social responsibility and strives to lead the charge as the UK’s most trusted provider of sustainable vehicle hire.
The Group wanted to further enhance the customer experience for the van and truck operators who rely on Prohire for emergency breakdown and repair. To this end it has brought in TNS 365, a specialist in this sector, to provide additional support.
Gary Banister, Group Operations Director at Prohire Group said: “Prohire has built a highly successful business by providing exceptional customer service. Call handling was an area of operations we felt we could further improve by working with a third party and this has proved to be the case. In fact, TNS 365 has enabled us to significantly reduce call handling times both during office hours and out of hours. This has been especially helpful while we roll out a new phone system in our offices.”
Founded by Adam Drake, TNS 365 is a specialist in call centre provision as well as commercial vehicle and trailer breakdown repair. TNS 365 has an extensive network of dedicated commercial vehicle technicians, meaning that Prohire customers are never more than 90 minutes from a mechanic – and most are less than an hour away.
Adam said: “We are proud to work with Prohire as they are a valued client that utilises all our service offerings. We continue to work with them to enhance their customer service and lower call answer times through our experienced call handling service as well as resolving breakdowns for their customers as required. The feedback from Gary and the team helps us to evolve our partnership and find more ways to assist their business.”
TNS 365 provides Prohire with an overflow call centre service during office hours, handling calls when Prohire’s own operators are experiencing high demand. TNS 365 also acts as Prohire’s out of hours breakdown and repair service from 6pm to 7pm.
Gary added: “Being able to tap into TNS 365’s after-hours breakdown and repair network has been excellent in terms of enhancing support for our customers. They are helping us to support 260 customers across the UK and Ireland, with more than 4,000 vehicles.
“Adam took the time to understand our business and is always available if I need to discuss anything with him. That personal touch is what makes TNS 365 stand out from other companies. We know he will look after our customers as well as he looks after us.”