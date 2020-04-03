MV Commercial has advised that regular truck maintenance checks have become even more essential following the DVSA’s decision to suspend MOTs for commercial vehicles for three months.
The commercial vehicle sales and leasing company says its technician support network is doing all it can to support operators in their regular roadworthiness checks – maximising uptime and safeguarding road users.
Steven Cairns, Managing Director, MV Commercial, says: “Suspending MOTs gives operators vital breathing room at the time when they need it most. However, it’s essential that they maintain regular fleet checks. Right now, downtime is not an option for hauliers, so following a regular proactive checking and maintenance schedule will ensure they can trust in their trucks and keep their people and the general public safe.”
MV Commercial’s national support network has invested and introduced a variety of measures to support operator maintenance. Its mobile technicians, operating nationwide, can provide no-contact fleet checks and maintenance at operators’ sites, and can complete the vast majority of works without needing to bring the vehicle to a workshop.
In addition to vehicle technicians, the support network also includes dedicated crane engineers, able to conduct inspection and maintenance works on equipment from Cormach, Hiab, Palfinger and PM cranes.
Technicians are also equipped with additional PPE and sanitation stations onboard their vans, to protect themselves and others.
Cairns says: “We know that we’re in uncertain times, but for our mobile support network, it’s business as usual. Fleets transporting food, pharmaceutical products and essential supplies must stay on the move, so we’re doing everything we can to keep their assets in peak condition while ensuring everyone stays safe.”
Supporting the mobile technician team is a dedicated 24/7 helpline. Staffed by expert remote workers with access to software diagnostics packages, the team can provide guidance or arrange emergency work over the phone.