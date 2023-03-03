VodaFone
Automechanika Birmingham

Hot-end emissions

BM Catalysts to shed light on future technology

Friday, March 3, 2023
BM Catalysts will be focusing on the future at this year’s upcoming Automechanika Birmingham, as the aftermarket specialist prepares to share insights on the latest technology entering the aftermarket and how it can help the industry meet ever-changing legislation and standards.

As Europe’s leading manufacturer of aftermarket hot-end emissions products, BM Catalysts recognises the importance of bringing quality products to market and is encouraging factors and technicians to embrace new opportunities to not only keep up with demand of an ever-evolving vehicle parc, but also to be able to service vehicles that incorporate emissions-reducing technology.

Visitors to this year’s show, taking place from 6 to 8 June 2023 at the NEC, Birmingham, will be able to experience BM Catalysts’ wide variety of products, which have been designed to do just that, including its recently introduced Selective Catalyst Reduction (SCR) references.

Spare auto-parts warehouseSince being launched in 2022, the SCR range has continued to grow in popularity in line with market forecasts, with considerably strong launch sales reported across the UK and Europe. The company has also committed to significantly increasing the size of its SCR portfolio over the coming months, alongside its already established range of catalytic converters, diesel particulate filters and front pipes.

BM Catalysts sales and marketing teams will be on-hand to explain the benefits of its entire range to visitors throughout the duration of the event in Hall 19, Stand M70.

Mark Blinston, commercial director at BM Catalysts, said: “There is a clear need to continue investing and bringing awareness of new technologies to factors and their garage customers and Automechanika Birmingham offers the perfect stage to engage face to face with key aftermarket professionals and demonstrate our range of products.

“Demand for SCRs is only going to increase, as many of the newer Euro 6 vehicles feature this technology and will be entering the vehicle parc over the next few years. It is therefore imperative that the aftermarket is fully informed and has readily available access to high-quality SCRs.”

Visitors will also be able to receive more information on changes to emissions legislation, including the proposed changes to MOT testing on diesel vehicles, and the opportunities that are appearing within the aftermarket as a result.

Hot-end emissions technology, such as that produced by BM Catalysts, is still evolving as it must meet the ever-tightening requirements for modern-day combustion engine emissions.

With the global awareness of requirements to improve air quality for a cleaner future, BM Catalysts will continue to stress the need for the automotive aftermarket to clean up its act and clampdown on the use of poor-quality emissions control devices.

Blinston added: “Despite the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK edging ever closer, vehicles with internal combustion engines will still have a considerable life even after they can no longer be sold as new. Therefore, it’s important to constantly adapt and embrace technology to meet the market demands and tighter legislation on vehicle emissions.”

Technicians visiting the BM Catalysts stand will also have the opportunity for a hands-on experience into the level of detail involved in the company’s manufacturing processes, as there will be a demonstration jig on the stand, offering visitors the chance to assemble a catalytic converter.

Taking place from 6 to 8 June 2023 at the NEC, Automechanika Birmingham 2023 will be the first UK event since 2019, and tickets are now available here.

