Headline News

Voice assistant helps getting parcels to the right recipient

Monday, March 8, 2021 - 09:25
No Comments
804 Views
General News, Home Deliveries, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

To optimise the delivery of parcels and to help delivery staff with their work – that is what Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and logistics firm Hermes have undertaken to do and they are working together on this with development specialists like the start-up Neohelden from Karlsruhe, Germany.  After a record year for the courier and parcel delivery sector in Germany with an estimated volume of over four billion parcels nationwide (source: ‘Parcel Shipping Index 2021’, Pitney Bowes) the sector is looking at innovations like their app ‘Neo’, which is currently being trialled in a pilot scheme in East London. This assistant can be operated by voice control and touchscreen and provides relevant information on the next delivery both in spoken format and visually.

Voice assistantAs part of its project with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Hermes, Neohelden has adapted its voice assistant – Neo – to meet the challenges in the parcel delivery business and support drivers during their everyday shifts. Whether it be for onboarding, the first few delivery runs or an overview of the parcels handed on, the ‘Conversational interface’ will in the future even work in dozens of languages. The assistant has the advantage of being able to link the existing IT systems, such as databases, CRM systems and infotainment screens, together in a simple way.

The benefit for the drivers: they see and hear during their round what’s coming up, have all orders to hand displayed as a list and can select the next delivery by touch or voice command. If they wish, they can have the system read out the most relevant details about the next delivery, such as recipient name, address, type of delivery, any particular place where the parcel should be left and any preferred neighbour to leave it with. Thanks to voice control the delivery staff member is also able to ask for further details about each item on the job list. The aim is to save a significant amount of time in the area of the delivery address and to ease the challenging workload, especially at times of high parcel volume, rush-hour traffic or at unknown locations.

This digital assistance could help in handling the sector’s growth. Lynsey Aston, Head of Product, Innovation and Onboarding at Hermes UK, said: “Our network of over 27,000 couriers are working hard to deliver ever- increasing volumes driven by the natural growth of e-commerce. On top of that, the pandemic has seen our volumes soar to more than 630 million parcels over the last year and we’ve grown our teams and network of self- employed couriers, which has meant a lot of new starters to onboard, fast. Anything that helps us to do this quicker and supports our couriers in delivering more safely and efficiently is really important, so we’re excited to be part of this trial in partnership with our Innovation Lab team.”

According to Parcel Shipping Index 2021, this trend is set to continue for Germany as well: The study projects an annual growth rate of at least six per cent for the period through to 2026. During the 2020 Christmas period alone (October to December), Hermes in Germany delivered a record 126 million consignments – an increase of around 25 per cent on the same period the year before.

As one of 180 entrants from all over Europe in the Future Logistics Challenge run by Hermes and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles to find the most promising solutions in the areas of ‘Delivery Driver Experience’ and ‘Smart Delivery Vehicles’, Neohelden came out top alongside a project from start-up Viscopic. “The challenge lies in developing helpful apps like this for the existing everyday delivery routine and for existing electronics infrastructure in the vehicle and on hand-held devices,” explains Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles project leader Artur Hasselbach. Marco Schlüter, Chief Operations Officer at Hermes Germany GmbH and member of the Future Logistics Challenge jury, adds: “Especially when working in densely built-up areas of big cities, voice assistance can be a real benefit. We are thrilled to see the results of this pilot project.”

Throughout March the system will be tested by multiple drivers on real delivery rounds at a trial location in the Greater London area.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

transport emissions

Trial project launched to reduce transport em...

Mar 08, 2021No Comments

Enterprise Car Club vehicles are just some of the innovative projects being looked at to reduce transport emissions under a two-year trial at the University of Warwick.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen targets 70% EV s...

Volkswagen has announced it wants 70% of its cars

Mar 08, 2021
Renewable fuels

Renewable fuels could cut t...

The widespread use of high blend renewable fuels (HBRF)

Mar 08, 2021
City of London Corporation

City of London Corporation ...

The City of London Corporation claims it will become

Mar 08, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201926,022 Views

    Van Drivers Must Follow HGV Ru...

    Tradespeople who use work vans

    Apr 09, 201923,256 Views
    Stott Farm

    The famous house sandwiched by...

    Every time you drive past

    Dec 20, 201922,380 Views
    company car

    Coronavirus: HMRC publishes ne...

    HMRC has issued guidance to

    May 11, 202021,642 Views

    ULEZ – the case against

    Ahead of the Mayor of

    Apr 05, 201920,766 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing