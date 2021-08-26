Headline News

Wincanton extends partnership with BAE Systems

Thursday, August 26, 2021 - 07:24
No Comments
1,062 Views
News, Newsletter, Top News, Transport, Truck News

Wincanton has signed a five-year extension to its deal with BAE Systems.

The agreement builds on existing services Wincanton provides for the technology-led defence, aerospace and security solutions specialist, incorporating  air sector and UK shipbuilding operations.

Wincanton will continue to provide transport, warehousing, materials management, packing and inspection services, underpinned by the delivery of continuous operational improvement and efficiencies.

Over the course of its 23-year relationship, Wincanton and BAE Systems have worked to create technology solutions. Wincanton will continue to integrate its track and trace portal for material movements with BAE Systems’ purchasing systems, improving supply chain visibility.

Some 57% of those surveyed in the Government consultation felt LSTs should be in general circulation and could see the positive effects the move would have on both the road haulage industry and Britain’s efforts to lead the fight against climate change.

The nine-year trial saw a reduction in the number of lorries making journeys across the country, with an average 8% reduction in miles covered by freight, as well as a 6.2% reduction in pollutants expelled. It also found the use of LSTs reduced the number of road traffic collisions, resulting from fewer journeys being made.

Road safety continues to be of paramount concern, and while the trial showed the use of LSTs caused fewer collisions, additional mitigations are under review to ensure hauliers and road users are kept even safer still.

The Government will also soon launch a separate trial using heavier-than-normal, 48-tonne lorries, following a positive response from the consultation on their introduction. These lorries will be able to transport heavier containers directly to and from rail depots so that goods can be transported across the country by train.

Currently, the maximum weight of a lorry (44 tonnes) makes it difficult to carry heavier goods to rail depots, meaning goods are dispersed between more lorries to be taken to their end destination by road. Taking more goods in heavier trucks to rail depots to be transported by train will help reduce congestion across the country and also slash emissions.

The trial would ensure these heavier lorries are only used on specific routes and would limit their use to a maximum journey length.

Source: MotorTransport

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

e-Boxer

PEUGEOT launches e-Boxer van in the UK

Aug 26, 2021No Comments

PEUGEOT has launched the new e-Boxer van in the UK, the brand’s largest, fully electric Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV). Soon to be available in selected showrooms, the

Citroën ë-Relay

New Citroën ë-Relay offic...

Wednesday 25 August 2021 marked the UK commercial launch

Aug 26, 2021

MAN Truck & Bus UK ope...

In January 2021 MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd

Aug 26, 2021
LST

Greener, longer goods vehic...

Greener, longer goods vehicles could become a permanent fixture on

Aug 25, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021207,522 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021125,334 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201954,132 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201831,596 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201829,574 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing