Wincanton extends partnership with BAE Systems

Wincanton has signed a five-year extension to its deal with BAE Systems.
The agreement builds on existing services Wincanton provides for the technology-led defence, aerospace and security solutions specialist, incorporating air sector and UK shipbuilding operations.
Wincanton will continue to provide transport, warehousing, materials management, packing and inspection services, underpinned by the delivery of continuous operational improvement and efficiencies.
Over the course of its 23-year relationship, Wincanton and BAE Systems have worked to create technology solutions. Wincanton will continue to integrate its track and trace portal for material movements with BAE Systems’ purchasing systems, improving supply chain visibility.
Some 57% of those surveyed in the Government consultation felt LSTs should be in general circulation and could see the positive effects the move would have on both the road haulage industry and Britain’s efforts to lead the fight against climate change.
The nine-year trial saw a reduction in the number of lorries making journeys across the country, with an average 8% reduction in miles covered by freight, as well as a 6.2% reduction in pollutants expelled. It also found the use of LSTs reduced the number of road traffic collisions, resulting from fewer journeys being made.
Road safety continues to be of paramount concern, and while the trial showed the use of LSTs caused fewer collisions, additional mitigations are under review to ensure hauliers and road users are kept even safer still.
The Government will also soon launch a separate trial using heavier-than-normal, 48-tonne lorries, following a positive response from the consultation on their introduction. These lorries will be able to transport heavier containers directly to and from rail depots so that goods can be transported across the country by train.
Currently, the maximum weight of a lorry (44 tonnes) makes it difficult to carry heavier goods to rail depots, meaning goods are dispersed between more lorries to be taken to their end destination by road. Taking more goods in heavier trucks to rail depots to be transported by train will help reduce congestion across the country and also slash emissions.
The trial would ensure these heavier lorries are only used on specific routes and would limit their use to a maximum journey length.
Source: MotorTransport