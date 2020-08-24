Headline News

Wincanton wins Dwell customer eFulfilment contract

Monday, August 24, 2020 - 10:41
Wincanton, the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, has won a three-year contract to provide home delivery services for Dwell, the furniture retailer.

The agreement will see Wincanton manage a range of customer eFulfilment solutions for Dwell across the UK and Northern Ireland, including click and collect deliveries to stores and store replenishment from the Dwell Distribution Centre in Milton Keynes.

Dwell customers will also benefit from Wincanton’s bespoke “white glove” home delivery service, where orders are delivered by two-person teams of highly skilled technicians. This service includes an enhanced delivery booking system, which offers delivery date selection, regular order updates and a confirmed two-hour delivery slot.

In addition to this, Wincanton’s Home Delivery Network fleet is equipped with 360-degree cameras and telematics technology, as part of the Group’s commitment to placing safety and efficiency at the heart of its operations.

Dwell and its customers will benefit from the innovation and expertise Wincanton brings with its W2 digital innovation programme which includes further investment in cloud-fulfilment systems and robotics to drive online growth in the home, and health and beauty sectors.

Paul Durkin, Managing Director of Digital and eFulfilment at Wincanton, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Dwell and to take on the responsibility of delivering the great customer experience that will contribute to their continued growth. As a market-leader in eFulfilment services, Wincanton’s home delivery solution will enhance Dwell’s customer proposition whilst reducing their cost to serve.”

Emma Long, Chief Operating Officer at Dwell, said: “Making sure our customers receive the best experience when they shop with Dwell is a big part of why we’ve chosen to partner with Wincanton. Their ability to deliver great customer service and help us to better manage our costs will support our exciting ambitions for growth.”

