Headline News

ArrowXL launches national recruitment drive

Monday, September 21, 2020 - 10:31
No Comments
516 Views
General News, Home Deliveries, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Third-Party Logistics (3PL)

Leading two-person home delivery company ArrowXL is expanding its workforce due to an increase in demand in 2020. Around 100 jobs will be created in the two-phase recruitment operation, which will take place in various cities and towns across the UK.

ArrowXLArrowXL has seen hundreds of applications submitted after announcing the new roles focussing on warehouse operations and delivery. The recruitment drive comes after a 10% increase on budgeted volumes, and will create jobs in warehouses based in Airdrie, Wigan, Enfield and Worcester as well as a national delivery network.

The new warehouse operators will be responsible for unloading goods, storage, picking, and loading vans to support the extensive two-person delivery operation that delivers over 2 million customer orders every year. Over fifty new delivery drivers will also be appointed with crews making 35-40 deliveries per day to any room of choice. The roles will be based in Worcester, Norwich, Peterborough, Portsmouth, Wigan, Newton Aycliffe, Doncaster, Enfield and Airdrie.

Reports have shown that Lockdown led to a boom in e-commerce, with nearly 30% of retail trade being conducted online during this period, with seemingly no indication that this trend will be reversed. ArrowXL have also won significant corporate contracts throughout the lockdown period, including Argos, WaterRower and fireplace specialist Fired Up.

Lockdown has also seen an increase in clients and customers utilising the recently launched award-winning askAXL tracking app, allowing customers to track orders in real time as a 2-hour slot dynamically reduces to just 30 minutes.

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Auto Windscreens

Auto Windscreens supports Association of Flee...

Sep 21, 2020No Comments

Auto Windscreens has announced its membership of the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP), further cementing its support of the industry. Launched earlier this year (March), the AFP

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Volkswagen Commercial Vehic...

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is supporting the revised HIP and

Sep 21, 2020
Hitachi

Hitachi affirms its commitm...

Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions (HCVS),  a division of Hitachi

Sep 21, 2020
Fleet driver training

Fleet driver training ̵...

A leading fleet training organisation is calling on passenger

Sep 21, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201921,624 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201919,194 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201918,414 Views

    CPC deadline looms for heavy a...

    Companies that operate heavy and

    Jul 23, 201917,766 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201817,724 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing