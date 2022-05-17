Headline News

Fleet Management

3PL provider extends service offering

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 - 07:51
No Comments
798 Views
Fleet Management, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Third-Party Logistics (3PL)

A leading 3PL provider has extended its service offering to support the ongoing container challenges experienced by UK business.

Carlton Forest 3PL, which operates across a variety of transport and logistics services, has been operating a dedicated container service in recent months and achieved great success for several blue-chip clients, removing or reducing demurrage charges and offering a seamless cross-docking facility.

Lisa Tomlinson, Divisional Director, Carlton Forest 3PL said: “We have offered these services for a long time, however, we felt that given the ongoing challenges faced by our customers port side, that a newly tailored service would help reduce costs and integrate perfectly with our logistics services too. As a result, our new service Fast Track Container Solution, gives customers an enhanced range of options that can be tailored to suit their requirements and support them with a complete container solution.”

Fast Track Container Solution will provide services that will allow businesses to increase inbound, find faster ways to unload containers into a network, reduce marshalling space in a warehouse, pick certain SKUs from multiple containers to facilitate stock demands and store containers ‘off-dock’.

Lisa continues: “In recent months we have had customers pay tens of thousands of pounds in demurrage fees, and the knock-on effect that this has on the supply chain is huge, explaining why so many things are out of stock, why prices are rising, and why businesses are experiencing significant additional costs in accessing the goods they have ordered. Our simple solution, can help to streamline the process and give control back to companies both financially, and in terms of how they manage their supply chain, logistics and warehousing needs.”

To discuss the container services please contact 3PL Business Development Managers, alistair.plant@carltonforestgroup,com or diane.toft@carltonforestgroup.com

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Yodel shunter fleet

Yodel partners with Certas Energy to roll out...

May 17, 2022No Comments

UK independent parcel carrier, Yodel, has today announced that it is partnering with Certas Energy to roll out the use of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a cleaner

Two-year interval for MoT p...

Following the government’s announcement of consideration being given to

May 17, 2022

UK fuel crisis: the worst i...

UK drivers, fleet managers, and retailers will struggle to

May 17, 2022
VW ID.Buzz

The new ID. Buzz and the ID...

An icon returns! With the ID. Buzz1 and the ID.

May 16, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Damian Penney

    Damian Penney

    Damian Penney, Vice President Europe,

    May 12, 20225,988 Views
    Digital crime by an anonymous hacker

    Cyber security warning for fle...

    According to government data, the

    May 12, 20225,472 Views
    Car Share

    Young people don’t want to o...

    Most OEMs are working overtime

    May 12, 20225,304 Views

    Costas Xyloyiannis

    Costas Xyloyiannis is co-founder and

    May 10, 20225,070 Views

    Bridgestone adds evidence to g...

    Bridgestone is adding more weight

    May 09, 20224,722 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021242,760 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202167,314 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202141,574 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202233,234 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202129,088 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing