Headline News

DigiHaul secures first round funding from DHL and Ezyhaul

Monday, September 20, 2021 - 10:18
No Comments
1,992 Views
Fleet Management, Freight, Logistics, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Supply Chain, Third-Party Logistics (3PL)

Tech start-up, DigiHaul, today announces it has secured first round funding of £14.4 million pounds, which includes the global leader in logistics, DHL, and leading South Asia-based digital freight platform, Ezyhaul. DigiHaul connects shippers to trusted carriers through a frictionless digital freight platform, helping to tackle some of the biggest challenges in the supply chain industry.

DigiHaulThe UK is facing a critical driver shortage, meanwhile approximately 20% of trucks on the road are running empty at a cost to the environment as well as the businesses that operate within the transport sector. DigiHaul aims to tackle these challenges at a national level by providing a platform to optimise the UK’s transportation network.

Already one of the UK’s largest carrier networks, DigiHaul gives shippers immediate access to capacity across the UK with upfront pricing, and provides carriers with the opportunity to take on new jobs, enabling them to grow or optimise their operations with new routes and backloading.

DigiHaul offers a simple, fast and transparent digital platform that replaces the manual and time-consuming process of managing multiple subcontractors, calling around for quotes, physical paperwork and billing. Shippers can book a load through DigiHaul in just a few clicks, manage documentation and payment in one place and track the shipment through its entire journey. Meanwhile, carriers can log into the app to secure the jobs they want quickly and invoice automatically.

The investment from DHL and Ezyhaul represents a commitment by both businesses to supply chain digitalisation. The investment will be used to support ambitious growth plans through customer and carrier acquisition.

Oscar de Bok, CEO, DHL Supply Chain says: “DigiHaul is a perfect example of a data-led solution to the real-world problems of empty running and network constraints for shippers. Digitalising this process is long overdue. By creating a national network, the freight industry can start operating much more efficiently.”

Martin Willmor, CEO DigiHaul says: “We’re now seeing some of the longstanding challenges in freight come to a head in a way that could have serious consequences. It’s critical that our industry evolves so it can continue performing its essential role keeping the economy moving. DigiHaul is creating an opportunity to transform and modernise the industry and leave behind the manual processes and constraints of the old freight ecosystem.”

Raymond Gillon CEO Ezyhaul says: “DigiHaul has huge potential to drive positive change in the UK market. The concept has been proven by Ezyhaul in South East Asia and the DigiHaul team have demonstrated the need for this solution in the UK by scaling so rapidly in such a short timeframe.”

Martin Willmor continues: “As well as being a mutually beneficial solution for shippers and carriers, DigiHaul is designed to provide the simplicity and convenience users have come to expect from digital services. There’s no reason why freight management has to be time consuming and complex.”

DigiHaul currently has a base of 700 carriers and is managing +2000 shipments per week, +100,000 shipments per year from industries including FMCG, retail and manufacturing.

Source: UKHAULIER

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

hydrogen refuelling

Pioneering industry collaboration accelerates...

Sep 21, 2021No Comments

Hy-Met Limited is poised to revolutionise the way in which vehicles can be sustainably and cost-effectively fuelled with hydrogen. The Midlands-based SME will work in partnership with

Epyx

Eight new remarketing modul...

A range of eight remarketing modules for motor finance,

Sep 20, 2021
park and ride

Buses from the past brought...

On 16 September Stourton park and ride was officially

Sep 20, 2021
mobile phone

Jail for death crash HGV dr...

An HGV driver distracted by his mobile phone and

Sep 20, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021211,302 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021126,852 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201961,218 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201833,078 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201830,834 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing