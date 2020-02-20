Headline News

Coronavirus makes an impact

Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 08:31
No Comments
426 Views
Distribution, General News, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Supply Chain, Top News

Coronavirus is starting to make itself felt with the news that Jaguar Land Rover is facing a temporary closure, and JCB instigating a shorter working week and cancelling overtime.

Coronavirus

Graham Parker, CEO of Gravity Supply Chain

Jaguar Land Rover is an integral part in the UK automotive industry, and with such high risk of closure due to mass disruption caused by the virus, inevitably this is going to begin a catastrophic domino effect on other integral cogs within the chain. If there was ever a time for businesses to digitise and have access to real-time information around risk and product placement, this is undoubtedly it. This warning applies to all businesses around the world, not just in automation, if their supply chain experiences further damage there could be risk to overall production.

Graham Parker, CEO of Gravity Supply Chain discusses the continued effect COVID-19 is having on businesses across the world:

“The absolute speed and scale of this unpredictable Coronavirus’ impact already have considerable ramifications to the supply chain industry globally. Lockdowns enforced by the Chinese Government in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus mean factories closed, and restricted movement is creating labour issues. Essential land, air, and maritime transportation routes have been severely restricted and are likely to create significant supply chain disruption on a global scale.

“Vessels are opting to omit port calls; flights are getting grounded; rail cancellations and severely restricted cross-border connections in and out of China are having a knock-on effect on Hong Kong, neighbouring countries, and the global economy.

“If ever there was a defining case for businesses to digitise and have access to real time information around risk and product displacement, this is undoubtedly it. While this is an exceptionally rare event, those businesses with real time visibility will know without any doubt and with absolute certainty, where their merchandise is.

“A digital supply chain management platform can keep you up-to-date with exactly when vessels will start calling again. These valuable insights will enable shipments to get booked accordingly. With the likelihood of demand over capacity restraints getting enforced, container tracking can also keep you updated in real time, ensuring you know if your container has been loaded or rolled in real time.

“There is little doubt that this outbreak will serve as a timely reminder to businesses globally; that supply chain risk management is an essential component for today’s logisticians.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Tesla Model X

Tesla Model X: automatic brakes just saved tw...

Feb 20, 2020No Comments

Two families narrowly avoided being crushed by a tree as their Tesla Model X automatic brakes denied a Storm Dennis disaster. Laurence Sanderson, his wife and three

NewMotion

NewMotion: 2020 EV driver s...

NewMotion 10th anniversary event fully powered by batteries of

Feb 20, 2020

The company car is back!

Eight out of ten business employees who currently opt

Feb 19, 2020
Clean Air Zones

APPG launches inquiry into ...

Following the re-formation of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for

Feb 19, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201923,310 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201820,370 Views

    Tackling and managing the impa...

    Becoming more connected may be

    Sep 27, 201917,586 Views

    Top 10 road rage phrases revea...

    The definition of road rage

    Oct 29, 201816,938 Views

    London is hot spot for tool th...

    IT’S just one of the

    Nov 09, 201815,762 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage