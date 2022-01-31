VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

Circular path in a forest

Supply chain must drive move to circular economy

Monday, January 31, 2022 - 07:24
No Comments
1,578 Views
Fleet Management, General News, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Supply Chain, Top News

A DHL report on circular economy says sustainable logistics urgently needed in fashion and electronics sectors.

If circular economies are to become a reality then supply chain transformation is an absolute must, a DHL report concludes, adding that a change of mindset is most urgently needed in the fashion and electronics sectors.

White paper coverWith governments globally committing to a 2050 net zero carbon emission deadline, the pressure to reduce waste has never been greater, with society and businesses urged to contribute to a more sustainable future.

This is the backdrop to the DHL paper, called ‘Delivering on Circularity’, which explores how to create circular economies.

“Simply put, circularity is about the 5Rs: Reduce, Repair, Resell, Refurbish and Recycle,” says DHL Chief Commercial Officer, Katja Busch. She adds that the transition to a circular economy “is built on the redesign of supply chains”.

Innovative logistics key to circular supply

Innovative logistics solutions that can do most to drive circularity, she says. “They are a key enabler when it comes to optimising production volumes and materials, extending product life cycles, launching novel use models, and developing new solutions for end-of-life recycling,” Busch says.

The report stresses that the sectors with the most significant impact on the environmental – and the ones most in need of supply chain innovation – are fashion and consumer electronics.

It points out that 20% of garments produced are never used, and that smartphones are often exchanged after just two or three years. The sectors combined contribute to more than 6% greenhouse gas emissions.

The report says the sectors combined:

  • Occupy more land than the area of Germany and Switzerland combined
  • Consume the equivalent of 40% of US citizens’ annual water consumption
  • Generate the equivalent of half of all Europeans’ annual waste.

“With 80% of emissions of an average fashion or consumer electronics item coming during production, extending the product lifetime by as much as possible is imperative,” says Carsten Lützenkirchen, Senior Vice President at DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation. 

DHL Fleet vehicles and areoplaneConsumers must drive green supply 

He adds: ““The shift toward circular consumer behaviours is a critical driver of a successful transition to circularity.

“Consumer behaviours increase the number of goods that flow back into the cycle and signal demand to brands for circular products. And the trend towards more sustainable demand is growing.

“Circular business models not only diversify product and service portfolios but have a positive effect on customer engagement. It’s a win-win situation, whereby sustainability drives growth and innovation.”

There are signs of change, with some supply chain businesses now tailoring their offering specifically around circularity. One such venture is OnProcess Technology, which helps customers optimise their service supply chains. This is the part of supply that provides services around a product, such as parts and materials, repair and maintenance.

But there is a long way to go, says Oliver Lemanski, CEO of OnProcess: “Since the beginning of time supply chains have been linear – take, make, use and throw away. Bits of kit are manufactured in factories, go through a forward supply chain, are sold through some sort of retail network, then end up in the bin or landfill at the end. It’s kept the wheels of industry turning but is now destroying our planet.”

OnProcess new face of sustainable supply

The circular supply chain is an antidote to this, says Lemanski, because manufacturers and sellers of products take discarded materials and remake them for resale.

OnProcess, and other businesses like them, are helping change this supply model by working with companies to reduce carbon emissions through the use of data around local tracking, recycling and disposal offerings.

“We can also help them identify waste in the original order,” says Lemanski.

DHL has identified key factors along the value chain that it says can speed the transition from supply chains to supply loops.

These include:

  • On-demand production
  • Smart product returns
  • Reusable packaging
  • New-use concepts
  • Asset collection and recycling.
  • As well as these practices, the report also says there is a need to incentivise consumer behaviour around circular initiatives, and also that “collective stakeholder action is needed”.

Lützenkirchen says that if stakeholders take on their responsibilities “then circularity can become a reality”.

He adds: “While the transition toward circularity is a shared responsibility and effort, logistics players are the natural backbone. Circularity changes the way materials and products move, from a straight line to a regenerative circle, and efficiently managing the flow of goods is what logistics is all about.”

Source: SupplyChain

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

IVECO Daily 3.5t Panel Vans

Contract hire now available across the 3.5t I...

Jan 31, 2022No Comments

IVECO UK welcomes the introduction of a new range of contract hire funding options for the 3.5t GVW range of Daily panel and crew vans, chassis cabs

Renault Trucks Master Red EDITION

Renault Trucks extends LCV ...

Renault Trucks is excited to announce that is extending

Jan 31, 2022
M20 Operation Brock

Relocation of Operation Bro...

The barrier, which can be installed on the motorway

Jan 31, 2022
Handshake

A fresh perspective on supp...

As 2022 gets off to a start, business leaders

Jan 31, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021234,762 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021144,816 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 2019108,624 Views

    SRCL Group implements telemati...

    Specialist healthcare services company SRCL

    Feb 13, 201568,928 Views

    Think we have it tough? Try th...

    By Javad Mahmood, Managing Director

    Apr 23, 201464,740 Views
    Hot Topics
    IVECO Daily 3.5t Panel Vans

    Contract hire now available ac...

    IVECO UK welcomes the introduction

    Jan 31, 2022
    Renault Trucks Master Red EDITION

    Renault Trucks extends LCV ran...

    Renault Trucks is excited to

    Jan 31, 2022
    M20 Operation Brock

    Relocation of Operation Brock ...

    The barrier, which can be

    Jan 31, 2022

    Costas Xyloyiannis

    Costas Xyloyiannis is co-founder and

    Jan 31, 2022
    Handshake

    A fresh perspective on supplie...

    As 2022 gets off to

    Jan 31, 2022

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing