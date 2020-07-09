Headline News

FreshLinc test Ecogen for cool sustainability

Thursday, July 9, 2020 - 08:06
No Comments
138 Views
Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Refrigeration Units, Secondary News

Ahead of the red diesel rebate changes scheduled for April 2022, Spalding-based Freshlinc are testing an Ecogen system as part of their ongoing campaign to reduce diesel emissions and running costs for their temperature-controlled vehicle fleet.

Ecogen

left to right: Steve Maile (Hultsteins UK Sales Director), Lee Juniper, Graham Usher, Andy Marchant

Manufactured in the UK by Hultsteins and designed for use with truck or tractor units, Ecogen is a slim-fit hydraulic drive generator which connects to the engine’s PTO (power take off) and plugs in to any refrigeration unit with mains electric operation.

Fuel consumption and emissions from the diesel refrigeration unit are said to be virtually eliminated, while the system generates a constant 400-volt, 3-phase electrical power to the same standard as the mains supply.

“We knew we had to come up with a more cost-effective solution for when the rebate on gas oil is withdrawn” explains FreshLinc’s Fleet Engineer Andy Marchant.  “Plus, as part of our ongoing policy towards environmental protection, we are keen to see how much the system can cut the level of pollution associated with conventional diesel fridge engines.”

To this end, Hultsteins calculate that an average fridge system consuming around 3-5 litres of diesel per hour and running for 2,500 hours per annum will produce approximately 26,000 kgs of carbon per year and with an expected price hike of around 46 pence per litre for red diesel, this also amounts to an additional annual cost of around £5,700 per fridge trailer.

“These figures simply cannot be ignored.” Says Graham Usher, MD of Eco Truck Fridge and Hultsteins sales agent in the UK.  “Not only from an environmental standpoint but also commercially – Ecogen can help temperature-controlled operators mitigate the potential impact of running a conventional fridge system.”

Although fitted to one of FreshLinc’s Scanias, Ecogen can be retrofitted easily to any truck with an engine drive PTO. Also, rather than intending to replace the existing refrigeration system, Ecogen works in tandem with the fridge unit to provide a cheaper and less harmful power source while significantly extending the life of the fridge.

“We operate around 400 vehicles and 1,000 trailers throughout the UK, Ireland and Europe, delivering temperature-sensitive products around the clock” continues Andy, “and as leaders in temperature-controlled supply chain management, we continually look for sustainable solutions and this one potentially fits our operating model.”

Andy goes on to explain that the initial 3-month test will predominantly be for chilled deliveries to the retail sector and the system will also be compared to their container fleet, which uses underslung Gensets to power the fridge.

“During the lock-down period, we organised numerous ‘Zoom’ meetings with Graham Usher and our Operations Director Lee Juniper and apart from anything else, Hultsteins’ ‘can do’ attitude towards problem-solving encouraged us to trial the system.  They say ‘The proof of the pudding is in the eating’, so naturally we are keen to see how our vehicles’ MPG and fridge units’ fuel consumption are affected over the coming weeks.”

Hultsteins, based in Sweden, have been designing and producing hydraulic and electric-drive transport refrigeration systems for nearly 60 years and, say the company, as the environmentally damaging effects of diesel consumption become widely visible, retailers and transport operators are increasingly benefiting from the sustainable attributes of Ecogen.

Tags
,

Related Article

Mercedes-Benz Vans

Mercedes-Benz Vans launches Servicecare Maint...

Jul 09, 2020No Comments

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd has launched new ServiceCare Maintenance plans to further support customers during challenging times, helping them to budget the cost of two services for

Geotab

Geotab and Ford expand inte...

Geotab, a global leader in connected and electrified transportation,

Jul 08, 2020

Ford introduces automatic e...

Awareness of how air quality can affect our health

Jul 08, 2020
Michelin

Low damage claims demonstra...

In the 12 months ending 30 June 2020, Michelin

Jul 08, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202056,202 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201426,742 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201424,828 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201923,148 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201822,560 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing