CoolKit smashes annual sales record in 2022

CoolKit, the UK’s largest specialist in temperature-controlled light commercial vehicles, has announced record sales orders in 2022 of £20.1million – beating its previous best year by almost 60%.
During the year the company took a record number of sales orders for its converted vans by selling an unprecedented 305 vehicles – topping both the previous year’s 211 and 2019’s record of 273. In 2021 sales achieved £12.5million and in 2019 £12.6million.
Shrewd forward planning during COVID and global supply chain shortages saw CoolKit committed to stocking nearly 600 new vans including models from Citroen, Fiat, Ford, Maxus, Mercedes-Benz, Vauxhall and Volkswagen.
The strategy enabled the company to immediately meet the increase in demand from its core customer bases as they emerged from the pandemic.
Such was the shortage of new stock in the industry that CoolKit found it was often receiving enquiries from intermediaries in the supply chain for the first time, for example, from rental and contract hire companies as well as brokerages.
CoolKit’s chief executive Rupert Gatty said: “Our markets saw a huge resurgence in activity post-Covid especially within the foodservice and hospitality industries which were effectively closed by the pandemic.
“Although we have been impacted by the global supply chain challenges, we took a calculated risk in stocking more than 500 new vans to combat stock shortages. We were able to utilise relationships with suppliers to ensure we could obtain stock. This risk paid off, and we’re celebrating a year of record orders.”
He added: “Our value proposition is also exciting to our customers. CoolKit is pioneering new methods and materials to optimise refrigerated van capacity and productivity and increasing our conversion of electric vehicles as our customers start to make the transition to NetZero.”
While other converters also saw increased growth CoolKit, based in Burnley, Lancashire, achieved a healthy increase in market share.
A new executive team and upskilling of the workforce also helped strengthen corporate fleet sales, pharmaceutical fleet sales and box body sales.
Gatty also highlighted the fact that CoolKit’s commitment to ISO14001:2015 for the tenth successive year and having a credible plan for carbon footprint reduction in place was another winning factor.
He said: “Customers buying from us also benefit from working with a supplier whose standards will support their own sustainability goals.”