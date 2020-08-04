Headline News

Carrier Transicold launches three new refrigeration units

Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Carrier Transicold is introducing three new transport refrigeration units into the UK and Ireland, delivering significant operational and environmental benefits for truck, trailer and light commercial vehicle fleets. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

Carrier Transicold

The new PIEK-certified version of Carrier Transicold’s flagship Vector® HE 19 (High Efficiency) trailer unit, operating below 60 decibels whilst still being packaged within the regular Vector HE 19 chassis.

The new models include the first PIEK-certified version of its flagship Vector® HE 19 (High Efficiency) trailer unit, which will now operate below 60 decibels, the equivalent of normal conversation, in either a mono or multi-temperature configuration.

“Our new PIEK-compliant Vector HE 19 takes quiet-running to a new level, being perfect for fleets making frequent night-time deliveries to stores in residential areas,” said Scott Dargan, managing director, Northern Europe, Carrier Transicold.

Carrier Transicold has met these strict PIEK levels whilst packaging the new system within the regular Vector HE 19 chassis. The previous generation PIEK-certified Vector 1950 City had its diesel engine housed in an insulated cabinet underneath the trailer.

Available now, the new PIEK-certified Vector HE 19 is an addition to the range, offering operators the same 10% reduction in weight, 19% reduction in energy consumption and up to 30% reduction in fuel consumption versus the previous generation Vector 1950.

Also debuting in the UK and Ireland this year will be the new Xarios® 8 refrigeration system which is ideal for the larger rigid truck market. The Xarios 8 unit has improved efficiency and a third more cooling capacity compared to the current Xarios 600, along with a very low refrigerant charge, a new evaporator ventilation motor and brushless condenser ventilation system to reduce wear on parts, and lower maintenance costs. Additionally, its shell is manufactured by injection moulding, reducing manufacturing steps and improving the build process.

“The new Xarios 8 fits perfectly between the current Xarios 600 and our engineless ICELAND system, enabling us to offer a high capacity direct-drive system which is ideal for larger trucks used in urban distribution,” said Dargan.

The third new model Carrier Transicold will bring to market is the Neos® HE 100 S for light commercial vehicles. This electrically driven system optimises energy consumption, while maintaining a cooling capacity and look almost equivalent to the standard Neos 100 S system.

The unit features new technology, enabling a 35% reduction in energy consumption to 58 amps. It also offers precise temperature control of an insulated load space, varying in size from two to 6m3.

 

