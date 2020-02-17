Headline News

Plug and Play: investing in digital green logistics

Monday, February 17, 2020 - 10:43
No Comments
702 Views
Fleet Management, Fleet News, General News, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Supply Chain, Top News, Transport

Best known for its early investments in PayPal and Dropbox, Plug and Play has announced its expansion into digital green logistics.

Plug and Play

On average – globally – transport vehicle drivers, drive loads that are half full or empty. With this in mind Plug and Play has invested in Mixmove, an innovative startup provider of software solutions for logistics operations.

Mixmove’s solutions uses data to consolidate shipments to ensure that each vehicle has optimised fill rates, to reduce the number of vehicles needed. As a direct result, this will reduce greenhouse gas emissions within logistics due to a more efficient use of vehicles.

“Our solution makes logistics more efficient and sustainable,” says Knut Ramstad, CEO of Mixmove. “The result is lower transport cost and environmental benefits throughout the supply-chain, the global potential is huge.” Ramstad highlights that the transport industry is lagging behind when it comes to global digital development, “many still remaining in the paper-era, and far from utilising the potential of digitalisation. We are happy that Plug and Play sees the same market potential as we do,” says Ramstad.

Plug and Play is one of the largest global innovation platforms that is based in America and established in 2006. The early stage accelerator and investor has partnered with more than 300 renowned venture capital firms to grow and connect partners and investors. “The fact that Plug and Play believes we are beyond the stage of their accelerator program and are now investing directly is very exciting. We see this as a solid proof-of-concept for our technology and business model. The network of Plug and Play can open a lot of doors for us globally,” concluded Ramstad.

Author: Georgia Wilson – Supply Chain Digital

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Changes to driving laws in 2020

Feb 17, 2020No Comments

A number of new driving laws look set to affect UK drivers in 2020 and beyond. To help you prepare for these potential changes, we have put

Trakm8

Trakm8 to showcase innovati...

Trakm8, the UK’s leading technology solutions provider for fleet

Feb 17, 2020
drink-drive

Drink-drive deaths fall sli...

Provisional estimates suggest there was a small decrease in

Feb 17, 2020
Parking

Parking prangs cost Brits ...

Car park prangs cost British motorists a staggering £1.5

Feb 17, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201922,626 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201819,662 Views

    Tackling and managing the impa...

    Becoming more connected may be

    Sep 27, 201917,442 Views

    Top 10 road rage phrases revea...

    The definition of road rage

    Oct 29, 201816,776 Views

    London is hot spot for tool th...

    IT’S just one of the

    Nov 09, 201815,642 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage