VodaFone
Headline News

Distribution

Parcelhub Depot Birmingham

Parcel tracking pioneer celebrates 20-year anniversary

Thursday, March 2, 2023 - 09:40
No Comments
1,068 Views
Distribution, General News, Home Deliveries, Last Mile Deliveries, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Parcelhub is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the startup of the company in 2003.  Now part of the Whistl Group, the business began as Mail Workshop from a site in Nottingham.

Parcelhub staff

The Team

The business launched through offering customers a more competitive pricing for handling their post and parcels.  Assisted by family members, partners Mark Rosenberg and Steve Riley hired office and warehouse space and began fulfilling customers’ orders.

As business grew, the Mail Workshop team identified a niche in the market, and knew catalogue publishers were an ideal customer, who needed their larger consolidated items sent out in a more cost-effective way than through the post.

Very quickly the team realised their customers wanted to be kept up to date with tracking and status updates on their items.  Programmes to process data were written, and as this developed the team switched their focus to the customer service experience.

They contracted their first software development company in June of 2008 and with this saw the beginnings of “Parcelhub” being rolled out to customers by the October. The Parcelhub system was their very own labelling and tracking software that could be simply installed at a customers’ premises. Making it easier to keep tabs on their items.

Mail Workshop and the Parcelhub system became industry leaders. Mail Workshop continued to offer fulfilment and pick and pack working with 3pls, and Parcelhub would manage parcels, customer service and tracking.

In 2018, Whistl accelerated its expansion in parcels and fulfilment with the acquisitions of Parcelhub and Mail Workshop. and Parcelhub became the primary business and by 2019, Mail Workshop as a company was no longer, with everything now sitting under Parcelhub, although the hand fulfilment and pick and pack still operates in Nottingham. In 2020, Steve Marjoram was appointed Managing Director.

Steve Marjoram, Managing Director, Parcelhub said: “We are delighted to celebrate our 20th anniversary.  From small beginnings to becoming part of the Whistl group, we continue to help shippers overcome carrier management challenges. Today, with regionally located depots throughout UK multi-channel retailers, brands and wholesalers now benefit from one point of contact for our flexible and scalable delivery management services.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Using elbow to steer car transporter

Driver caught steering car transporter with j...

Mar 03, 2023No Comments

Police officers overtaking a heavily-laden car transporter were shocked to discover the driver was using just one elbow to control the huge vehicle as he travelled along

Euro NCAP releases more str...

In 2021 Euro NCAP launched the Commercial Van Safety

Mar 02, 2023
HGV Driver Training

Reforms to HGV & bus d...

Numbers of HGV, bus and coach drivers could be

Mar 02, 2023
Woman charging her car at a supermarket

How to adopt the right char...

Over recent years, making a conscious effort to reduce

Mar 02, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    hyliko trucks

    Hyliko hydrogen truck to use T...

    Hyliko will use Toyota fuel

    Feb 24, 20234,770 Views
    On Location BMW iX5 Hydrogen Antwerp

    BMW iX5 Hydrogen pilot fleet l...

    The BMW Group is presenting

    Feb 27, 20234,374 Views
    Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service fire engines

    Mid and West Wales Fire &...

    Mid and West Wales Fire

    Feb 22, 20233,990 Views
    IVECO eDAILY van

    IVECO eDaily to make UK debut...

    Attendees of this year’s 2023

    Feb 21, 20233,378 Views
    Container lorry driving towards the sun

    How should the fleet industry ...

    2022 was a particularly challenging

    Feb 22, 20233,318 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022122,232 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202282,002 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202242,978 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202242,216 Views

    UK fuel crisis: the worst is y...

    UK drivers, fleet managers, and

    May 17, 202223,748 Views
    Recent Blogs
    Using elbow to steer car transporter

    Driver caught steering car tra...

    Police officers overtaking a heavily-laden

    Mar 03, 2023

    Euro NCAP releases more string...

    In 2021 Euro NCAP launched

    Mar 02, 2023
    HGV Driver Training

    Reforms to HGV & bus driv...

    Numbers of HGV, bus and

    Mar 02, 2023
    Parcelhub Depot Birmingham

    Parcel tracking pioneer celebr...

    Parcelhub is celebrating the 20th

    Mar 02, 2023

    Nicola Mahmood

    Nicola Mahmood, Business Development Director,

    Mar 02, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing