Palletline Logistics goes from strength to strength

Palletline Logistics, part of Palletline the UK’s leading force in palletised network freight distribution, has reached new heights following the completion of recent acquisitions.
Headed by Managing Director Paul Elson, the business now has a total of nine businesses under its umbrella, which collectively have grown by 43% to achieve a £50 million turnover between them employing 450 people across the UK.
It is a far cry from when Palletline opened its first wholly owned commercial depot in London in 2004 to serve the Capital and the Southeast. Also serving as its southern hub, it provided the springboard to launch Palletline Logistics which has since developed into a portfolio of businesses each strategically situated to enable Palletline Logistics to extend its service offering as well as its geographical presence.
Since the launch of Palletline London a further eight acquisitions have been completed resulting in the successful retention of staff and customers as well as creating new opportunities in terms of staff development and service capability.
It has been an incredible feat and one which directly translates into excellent customer service, customer outcomes and substantially improved service levels creating a model on which to continue to build. Sales wins too have resulted in palletised freight volume levels rising by more than 1,000 a month.
A key factor has been Palletline Logistics’ ability to maintain the culture of each of the individual businesses whilst enabling them to capitalise on the new opportunities that come as part of a larger group. They are therefore encouraged to retain their own culture, ethos and client relationships with the customer service function remaining in the businesses whilst at the same time sharing best practice.
It has been a formula for success which has provided the bedrock for continued growth enabling the businesses to thrive. A culture of communication and collaboration has been cultivated, CSR initiatives implemented and a programme of personal development introduced to encourage staff to maximise their full potential.
Paul Elson commented: “The growth of Palletline Logistics from five to nine businesses in the past 12 months has been a massive achievement.
It has been an incredible success not only forming a strong foundation on which to continue to build in terms of the individual businesses providing a proven formula for further acquisitions whilst at the same time resulting in a significant return both in terms of profitability and turnover.”